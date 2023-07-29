Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Fiancé David Woolley Vacation With Her Kids in London

Watch : Sister Wives Alum Christine Brown Is ENGAGED to David Woolley

London, baby!

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley recently jetted off to the British capital for a trip with four of her six children with ex Kody Brown—Aspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13.

"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Christine wrote on Instagram July 28. "#familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings"

The 51-year-old included a selfie of herself, David, Ysabel and Trueley riding on top of a double decker sightseeing bus. She also shared pics of her and her loved ones in a pub, exiting a London Tube station, sitting in a theater and standing in front of Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben clock tower and the Tower Bridge.

"'In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in,'" Mykelti wrote on her Instagram July 28, quoting Paddington Bear from the 2014 film Paddington. "#alifeofadventures #weareexplorers #imissmybabies #thisblessedlife #londonengland"