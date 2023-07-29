Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Fiancé David Woolley Vacation With Her Kids in London

See pics from Sister Wives star Christine Brown's trip to England with her fiancé David Wooley and several of her and ex Kody Brown's children.

By Corinne Heller Jul 29, 2023 7:28 PM
Watch: Sister Wives Alum Christine Brown Is ENGAGED to David Woolley

London, baby!

Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley recently jetted off to the British capital for a trip with four of her six children with ex Kody BrownAspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13.

"What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people," Christine wrote on Instagram July 28. "#familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings"

The 51-year-old included a selfie of herself, David, Ysabel and Trueley riding on top of a double decker sightseeing bus. She also shared pics of her and her loved ones in a pub, exiting a London Tube station, sitting in a theater and standing in front of Buckingham Palace, the Big Ben clock tower and the Tower Bridge.

"'In London, everyone is different, and that means anyone can fit in,'" Mykelti wrote on her Instagram July 28, quoting Paddington Bear from the 2014 film Paddington. "#alifeofadventures #weareexplorers #imissmybabies #thisblessedlife #londonengland"

Love Lives of Sister Wives Stars

Christine announced her engagement to David in April, more than a year after she and Kody ended their spiritual marriage after more than 25 years together.

"We're engaged!" Christine wrote on Instagram at the time. "David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife."

Earlier this month, David shared photos of several of his own children—eight in total—from his previous marriage on his Instagram while introducing himself to new followers. "I'm really excited to be with Christine," he wrote, "the future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid"

See photos from Christine and David's family vacation in London:

Instagram / Christine Brown
London, Baby!

In July 2023, Sister Wives star Christine Brown and her fiancé David Woolley jetted off to London for a trip with four of her six children with ex Kody BrownAspyn Thompson, 28, Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13.

Instagram / Christine Brown
Buckingham Palace Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Tourists on Board

The group rides a double decker sightseeing bus.

Instagram / Christine Brown
Big Ben Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Tower Bridge
Instagram / Christine Brown
Cheers
Instagram / Christine Brown
Pub Time
Instagram / Christine Brown
Raising a Toast
Instagram / Ysabel Brown
Street Pic
Instagram / Christine Brown
Family at the Pub
Instagram / Christine Brown
Theater Selfie
Instagram / Christine Brown
Taking the Tube
Instagram / Christine Brown
Drinks All Around

