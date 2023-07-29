Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photos With Son Tatum on His First Birthday

Tristan Thompson posted pics with his and Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum for the first time, as part of a first birthday tribute to the second-youngest of his four children.

By Corinne Heller Jul 29, 2023 5:38 PMTags
Celeb KidsKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Tatum Thompson has made his debut on his dad Tristan Thompson's Instagram.

The NBA player shared photos of his and ex Khloe Kardashian's son for his first time on social media while paying tribute to him for his first birthday July 28. Tristan is seen smiling while holding Tatum, with both wearing sunglasses. In one pic, they look directly at each other as the toddler reaches around his dad's face.

"Tatum!!" Tristan wrote. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

The basketball player continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

photos
Tatum Thompson's Cutest Pics

Tristan rarely shares pics of his kids on social media. He has occasionally posted photos of his and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, and his son Prince Thompson, 6, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

While he and Khloe were still together, Tristan also fathered a son Theo, now 7 months, with Maralee Nichols, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against him in 2021. The athlete has since apologized to the Good American founder, who has forgiven him over his multiple cheating scandals. The two are co-parenting True and Tatum, who was born via surrogate last year. The family recently celebrated their son's birthday at a lavish, space-themed party with their loved ones.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

Trending Stories

1

Mandy Moore Shares 2-Year-Old Son Gus Has Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome

2

How Carlee Russell's Kidnapping Hoax Quickly Unraveled

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Pics With Son Tatum on His First Birthday

Earlier this year, Tristan also became the legal guardian of his brother Amari, 16, after their mom Andrea died of a heart attack, and brought the teen to his home in California. They later both moved into Khloe's family home after Tristan's house, which was being renovated, was damaged by flooding caused by extreme rains, she explained on the season three finale of The Kardashians July 27.

"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."

See Tristan and Khloe's family photos with True and Tatum below:

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Mandy Moore Shares 2-Year-Old Son Gus Has Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome

2

How Carlee Russell's Kidnapping Hoax Quickly Unraveled

3

Tristan Thompson Shares Pics With Son Tatum on His First Birthday

4

Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

5

The Ugly Truth About King Charles and Princess Diana's Marriage