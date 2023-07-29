Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photos With Son Tatum on His First Birthday

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Tatum Thompson has made his debut on his dad Tristan Thompson's Instagram.

The NBA player shared photos of his and ex Khloe Kardashian's son for his first time on social media while paying tribute to him for his first birthday July 28. Tristan is seen smiling while holding Tatum, with both wearing sunglasses. In one pic, they look directly at each other as the toddler reaches around his dad's face.

"Tatum!!" Tristan wrote. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

The basketball player continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"