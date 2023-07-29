Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Photos With Son Tatum on His First Birthday

Tatum Thompson has made his debut on his dad Tristan Thompson's Instagram.
The NBA player shared photos of his and ex Khloe Kardashian's son for his first time on social media while paying tribute to him for his first birthday July 28. Tristan is seen smiling while holding Tatum, with both wearing sunglasses. In one pic, they look directly at each other as the toddler reaches around his dad's face.
"Tatum!!" Tristan wrote. "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."
The basketball player continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"
Tristan rarely shares pics of his kids on social media. He has occasionally posted photos of his and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 5, and his son Prince Thompson, 6, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.
While he and Khloe were still together, Tristan also fathered a son Theo, now 7 months, with Maralee Nichols, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against him in 2021. The athlete has since apologized to the Good American founder, who has forgiven him over his multiple cheating scandals. The two are co-parenting True and Tatum, who was born via surrogate last year. The family recently celebrated their son's birthday at a lavish, space-themed party with their loved ones.
Earlier this year, Tristan also became the legal guardian of his brother Amari, 16, after their mom Andrea died of a heart attack, and brought the teen to his home in California. They later both moved into Khloe's family home after Tristan's house, which was being renovated, was damaged by flooding caused by extreme rains, she explained on the season three finale of The Kardashians July 27.
"I'm grateful that I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," Khloe said in a confessional. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it's not the way I was raised."
See Tristan and Khloe's family photos with True and Tatum below: