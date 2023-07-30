These Wayfair Sheets With 94.5K+ 5-Star Reviews Are on Sale for $14, Plus 70% Off Furniture & Decor Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your home should be your happy place. You deserve to feel relaxed and comfortable whenever you're there. If you feel like you can step up for decor, but you're watching your budget, there's a major sale you need to check out.
Wayfair has deals up to 70% off on furniture, home decor, mattresses, home appliances and more. Get a restful sleep with a $14 deal on a sheets set with 94,500+ 5-star reviews. Score a 15-piece, Faberware dishwasher-safe cookware set for only $80. Instead of paying $1,200+ for a Sealy memory foam mattress, get one for just $410. This Serta sleeper sofa is only $179 instead of $400.
There are hundreds of Wayfair items on sale, narrow down your shopping with this list of E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
The Best Wayfair Deals
- 70% off wall art
- 70% off area rugs
- 60% off mirrors and decor
- 50% off mattresses and mattress toppers
- 50% off bedding
- 50% off curtains and drapes
- 50% off outdoor lighting and decor
- 50% off cookware and bakeware
- 50% off tableware
- 50% off lighting
- 40% off storage and organization
- 40% off outdoor fireplaces and heaters
- 40% off pet essentials
- 40% off small appliances
- 30% off grills
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set
Elevate your slumber with this microfiber sheets set. They're wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable for fuss-free maintenance. Wayfair has these sheets in 6 sizes and 22 colors. Need another reason to shop? The Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Microfiber Sheet Set has 94,500+ 5-star reviews.
Farberware Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece
Farberware is a brand that you can always depend on. This 15-piece set is made from sturdy aluminum that heats quickly and evenly. The set is oven-safe and dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. There are several colors to choose from and this bundle has 3,100+ 5-star reviews. What's in the set?
- 2 Saucepans
- 2 Frying Pans / Skillets
- Dutch Oven
- 4 Lids
- 1 Bakeware
- 5 Cooking Utensils
Sealy to Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
If you are struggling to fall asleep and you're waking up with aches and pains, it may be time to get a new mattress. Don't miss out on a 66% discount. This Seal memory foam mattress has 4,200+ 5-star reviews.
Sand & Stable Holtby Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet
As someone with more makeup, skincare, hair products than I want to admit, I was in need of some extra bathroom storage. I bought this freestanding cabinet and it was just what I wanted. It didn't take up much space in between my bathroom counter and the wall and it had a great amount of storage.
Ophelia & Co. Analog Quartz Tabletop Clock
Bring some vintage charm with this antique-looking tabletop clock. The distressed and flourished design comes in 5 colors.
SMEG 10-Cup Coffee Maker
If you're going to have a coffee maker on your counter, you might as well pick one that's aesthetically pleasing. This retro-looking coffee maker has 10-cup capacity and a warming function to keep brewed coffee at an optimal temperature for 40 minutes after brewing. Wayfair has several colors to choose from.
Union Rustic Demontrell Ceramic Table Lamp
$35 for each lamp is such a good deal. This rustic-style lamp set is the perfect complement to any design aesthetic.
Wayfair Furniture Deals
- 60% off TV and living room tables
- 60% off bedroom furniture
- 55% off outdoor furniture
- 55% off living room seating
- 50% off surplus furniture
- 50% off kitchen and dining furniture
- 50% off bathroom vanities
- 40% off entryway furniture
- 40% off home office furniture
- 40% off kids bedroom furniture
- 40% off nursery furniture deals
AllModern Kody Stool (Set of 2)
These chairs are chic, sleek, and comfortable. Plus, you really can't beat this price for such a high-quality set. Each chair costs just $56.50. These velvet chairs come in 20 colors and 2 heights.
Beachcrest Home Tisdale Wicker 4- Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
It's not too late to upgrade your backyard. Don't sleep on this closeout price. These 4-piece sets come in 4 frame colors and 5 cushion colors.
A shopper said, "Just what we were looking for for our new lakeside home. Excellently priced and easy to assemble."
Andover Mills Nadeau Wood Nightstand
Use this is a nightstand or an end table. The Andover Mills Nadeau Wood Nightstand is already assembled and it's 64% off. Wayfair has 7 colors to choose from. This top-seller has 2,100+ 5-star reviews.
Ebern Designs Quakertown 21.3-Inch Wide Free-standing Jewelry Armoire with Mirror
Make the most of your space with this multifunctional must-have. It has a full-length mirror. Open that up for a jewelry armoire and compartments for your favorite accessories and cosmetics. Behind that, there are several shelves for organization. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Serta Jameson 66.1-Inch Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa
Style meets function with the Serta Jameson Futon. Switch effortlessly between sitting, lounging, and sleeping positions. It's a breeze to assemble and there are 5 color options.
Everly Quinn Binghamton Upholstered Armchair
A 55% off deal does not come around very often. This chair is just as sophisticated as it is comfortable. There are 7 velvet colorways available.
Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Stool
Decorating is easy with the Kelly Clarkson Home Avah Stool. It's already-assembled and it brings a French country aesthetic to any room.
Sand & Stable Selah End Table
Add a rustic touch to your home with this simple, wood side table. It comes in two colors.
Still shopping? Check out the 41 most-shopped Amazon products among E! shoppers this month.