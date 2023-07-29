Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Looks So Elegant While Meeting Kim Kardashian

Watch : Victoria Beckham's Daughter Is All Grown Up In New Photo

You need to keep up with Harper Beckham.

In fact, look no further than Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post, which shows the reality TV star posing for a photo with Harper, 12, and mom Victoria Beckham.

For the snapshot, taken in Florida at an Inter Miami soccer match, Kim donned a white crop top, blue jeans and a hot pink belt. Meanwhile, Victoria stunned in a sleek, black outfit and Harper appeared all grown up in a flower-printed maxi dress, which she accessorized with white sneakers.

The Kardashians star shared more snaps featuring her 7-year-old son Saint West along with soccer champs David Beckham and Lionel Messi, captioning the post, "Legendary Inter Miami game !!!!" Victoria then reposted the images on her own Instagram Story, adding a kissy face emoji.

In addition to fashion, Harper is taking after Victoria in the beauty world. In May, Victoria—who also shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, with husband David—said that Harper doesn't yet have parental permission to wear makeup outside, but that hasn't stopped the 12-year-old from becoming quite the glam artist at home.