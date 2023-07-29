The Truth About Rauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello Dating Rumors

Watch : Rauw Alejandro Confirms Rosalia Breakup & Denies Cheating Rumors

Rauw Alejandro is not calling Camila Cabello "Señorita."

Following Rauw's split from fiancée Rosalía, a report surfaced that the 30-year-old has been striking up a romance with Camila, 26, as they were reportedly seen hanging out. However, a source close to her tells E! News "it's 100% not true."

Rauw confirmed his breakup with his "BESO" collaborator on July 26, but said they actually ended things months ago, not long after revealing their engagement in March.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories, before calling out the "erroneous public allegations have emerged" following their separation.

As Rauw put it, "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

"Out of the respect I have for her, our families and all that we lived through, I could not stay silent and continue to watch how they try to destroy the story of the most real love that God has permitted me to live," the artist wrote. "I never saw myself in a position of even thinking that I would have to give public statements on this matter that is so private to me."