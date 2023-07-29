Khloe Kardashian Proves Son Tatum Is Growing Up Fast in New Photos

Time flies when you're keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.
In fact, it's already been a year since the Kardashians star welcomed her son Tatum Thompson via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.
And to celebrate the momentous occasion, Khloe took to Instagram on her baby boy's first birthday and shared rare family photos as proof that he's maturing fast. One picture showed Khloe holding a newborn Tatum in her arms next to 5-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she also shares with Tristan—and nieces Penelope Disick, 11, and North West, 10. In another image, the infant looked noticeably more grown dressed in a tiger costume for Halloween.
Other pictures Khloe posted included one of Tatum in a firefighter's helmet at cousin Psalm West's fourth birthday party in May, as well as an adorable pic of him playing with his big sister True during bath time.
"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."
The Good American co-founder went on to share how "proud" she is of Tatum's "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit.
"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," she added. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have."
Tatum's aunt Kim Kardashian also couldn't help but to gush about the baby boy, noting that he can totally pass off as his uncle Rob Kardashian's "twin."
"OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," Kim wrote on Instagram July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"
