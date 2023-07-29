Khloe Kardashian Proves Son Tatum Is Growing Up Fast in New Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Time flies when you're keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.

In fact, it's already been a year since the Kardashians star welcomed her son Tatum Thompson via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

And to celebrate the momentous occasion, Khloe took to Instagram on her baby boy's first birthday and shared rare family photos as proof that he's maturing fast. One picture showed Khloe holding a newborn Tatum in her arms next to 5-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she also shares with Tristan—and nieces Penelope Disick, 11, and North West, 10. In another image, the infant looked noticeably more grown dressed in a tiger costume for Halloween.

Other pictures Khloe posted included one of Tatum in a firefighter's helmet at cousin Psalm West's fourth birthday party in May, as well as an adorable pic of him playing with his big sister True during bath time.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."