Khloe Kardashian Proves Son Tatum Is Growing Up Fast in New Photos

Khloe Kardashian shared rare photos of her and ex Tristan Thompson's "sweet son" Tatum in honor of his first birthday: "I needed a love only you could give me."

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pics for Son Tatum's 1st Birthday

Time flies when you're keeping up with Khloe Kardashian.

In fact, it's already been a year since the Kardashians star welcomed her son Tatum Thompson via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

And to celebrate the momentous occasion, Khloe took to Instagram on her baby boy's first birthday and shared rare family photos as proof that he's maturing fast. One picture showed Khloe holding a newborn Tatum in her arms next to 5-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she also shares with Tristan—and nieces Penelope Disick, 11, and North West, 10. In another image, the infant looked noticeably more grown dressed in a tiger costume for Halloween.

Other pictures Khloe posted included one of Tatum in a firefighter's helmet at cousin Psalm West's fourth birthday party in May, as well as an adorable pic of him playing with his big sister True during bath time.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" Khloe wrote in the caption. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son." 

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

The Good American co-founder went on to share how "proud" she is of Tatum's "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit.

 

Instagram

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," she added. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have."

Tatum's aunt Kim Kardashian also couldn't help but to gush about the baby boy, noting that he can totally pass off as his uncle Rob Kardashian's "twin."

"OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," Kim wrote on Instagram July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

To keep up with Tatum, keep reading to see photos from his first year.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Her flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

