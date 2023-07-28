NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out After Nephew and In-Laws Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Jimmie Johnson is his breaking silence over the horrific tragedy that struck his family.
A month after his wife Chandra's 69-year-old parents Jack and Terry Lynn Janway and 11-year-old nephew Dalton were killed in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, the NASCAR driver shared a heartbreaking statement mourning their deaths.
"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," he wrote on Instagram July 28. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."
On June 26, officers from the Muskogee Police Department in Oklahoma were called to a residence after receiving a call from a woman who said "there was a disturbance and someone had a gun" before hanging up, chief of police Johnny Teehee said in a news release last month. Upon their arrival, authorities found "a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door" and "heard another gunshot from further inside the house."
The officers tried to rescue the victim found by the door, though they soon determined that the person had died, according to Teehee. They found two more bodies inside the home.
Terry Lynn was suspected to be the primary suspect in the killings, police previously confirmed to E! News.
In the wake of the news, Jimmie withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago that took place on July 1 and 2.
Though the Jimmie did not release a personal statement at the time, many from the racing community spoke out to show support for the 47-year-old and share their condolences.
"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement to E! News. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."
Meanwhile, Kelley Earnhardt—the sister of racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the co-owner of JR Motorsports—tweeted, "So tragic. Many hugs and prayers for all."