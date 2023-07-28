NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Speaks Out After Nephew and In-Laws Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Watch : NASCAR Supports Jimmie Johnson Amid Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson is his breaking silence over the horrific tragedy that struck his family.

A month after his wife Chandra's 69-year-old parents Jack and Terry Lynn Janway and 11-year-old nephew Dalton were killed in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, the NASCAR driver shared a heartbreaking statement mourning their deaths.

"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," he wrote on Instagram July 28. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

On June 26, officers from the Muskogee Police Department in Oklahoma were called to a residence after receiving a call from a woman who said "there was a disturbance and someone had a gun" before hanging up, chief of police Johnny Teehee said in a news release last month. Upon their arrival, authorities found "a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door" and "heard another gunshot from further inside the house."