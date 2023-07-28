Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are on a Roll During Sushi Date Night

Watch : Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are spending un verano with each other.

The pair were recently seen at a dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

For the occasion, the model wore a black, figure-hugging dress. Meanwhile, the "Dakiti" color-coordinated in all black attire, wearing a jack with silver buttons over a dark top and pants. He completed his look with a backwards hat and minimal jewelry.

At one point in the night, Bad Bunny was seen carrying a bottle of wine in hand, which he then gave to Kendall.

The outing is just the latest of several date nights the pair, who first sparked dating rumors back in February, have been spotted on. Neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have spoken out about their relationship status just yet, instead enjoying their time together on beachy vacations and nights out with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In fact, Bad Bunny, 29, previously shared that he was adamant about protecting his private life.