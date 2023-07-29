The 28 Best Amazon Deals Right Now: Hair Treatments, Ice Makers, Televisions, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're relaxing at home in the comfort of air conditioning right now, you might as well do some shopping, right? There are so many sales and deals on fashion, beauty, home, and wellness products from Amazon right now. However, these prices won't be here forever. If you see an amazing deal, shop before it disappears. It's so frustrating when I contemplate buying something on sale, ponder the purchase, and it's back at full-price by the time I'm ready to shop. Do not make that same mistake.

These flared leggings are on sale for 61% off. Score this top-rated electric toothbrush for just $20. Snuggle up with a soft blanket that has 118,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews before this $10 price tag disappears. Start making your own juices with this machine that's only $32 right now.

Looking for more Amazon deals? Keep on reading.