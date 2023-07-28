Model Neelam Kaur Gill Reveals the Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio Relationship Rumors

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio SPOTTED Leaving Same NYC Hotspot

Neelam Kaur Gill is putting romance rumors to bed.

The British-Indian model was quick to set the record straight when rumors began to suggest she and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating after they were spotted out together—most recently on a yacht in Sardinia on July 27.

"Just to clear up any rumors..." the 28-year-old began her July 28 Instagram Story, "I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.'"

So why has she been spotted around the actor recently? There's a very good reason.

"In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now," Neelam explained. "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories."

There has been much speculation over the Don't Look Up actor's love life since he and Camila Morrone split in August 2022 after four years together. Most recently, Leo has been linked to Gigi Hadid.