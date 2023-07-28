Model Neelam Kaur Gill Reveals the Truth About Leonardo DiCaprio Relationship Rumors

Neelam Kaur Gill is putting romance rumors to bed.
The British-Indian model was quick to set the record straight when rumors began to suggest she and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating after they were spotted out together—most recently on a yacht in Sardinia on July 27.
"Just to clear up any rumors..." the 28-year-old began her July 28 Instagram Story, "I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame.'"
So why has she been spotted around the actor recently? There's a very good reason.
"In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now," Neelam explained. "The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity, is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories."
There has been much speculation over the Don't Look Up actor's love life since he and Camila Morrone split in August 2022 after four years together. Most recently, Leo has been linked to Gigi Hadid.
Since late last year, the two have been seen at events together and out in public, sparking romance rumors.
From being spotted together in France during Paris Fashion Week to attending an event at Casa Cipriani in NYC for New York Fashion Week—and even celebrating this year's Met Gala at the same NoHo after party—the two do seem to be spending lots of time together.
Most recently, the duo were seen at the same London eatery in June. And to make the encounter that much more significant, who were the other attendees? None other than Leo's parents George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken.
But despite the meet-the-parents implication, a source told E! News at the time that the two were actually attending a group event hosted by Vogue editor Edward Enninful for about 20 people at London's Chiltern Firehouse. According to the insider, Gigi and Leonardo did not sit with each other or leave together.
So, what's the vibe between them?
In November 2022, a separate insider told E! News, "Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."