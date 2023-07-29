Revisit Ryan Reynolds, Drew Barrymore and More Stars' Most Iconic Tonight Show Moments

Watch : Jimmy Fallon Accepts PCAs Win From Tonight Show Taping

There's no time like the present to revisit The Tonight Show.

Ever since Jimmy Fallon became host of the beloved late night talk show in 2014, he and his celebrity guests have delighted viewers with not just charming interviews, but also memorable comedy skits and musical moments.

Take his "Ew!" sketches, for example, which have seen the likes of Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Ariana Grande and John Cena step into the shoes of a tween alongside Fallon's iconic Sara "with no H, because H's are ew" character.

And on the April 27 broadcast, fans got to see Drew Barrymore take on her best Swedish accent to play a foreign exchange student in the sketch. Then, after playing a rousing game of The Floor Is Lava—or, as Barrymore called it, "The Floor Is Flüva"—she and Fallon received a FaceTime call from Charlie Puth.

"Charlie Puth," the actress squeed in her best fangirl impression, "I love you!"