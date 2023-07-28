Khloe Kardashian’s Space Birthday Party for Baby Boy Tatum Will Have You Over the Moon

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday with big balloon displays, a three-tiered cake and space helmets adorned with the baby boy's name.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Baby Boy Tatum

Khloe Kardashian's birthday party for her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum was out of this world.

The Kardashians star went all out for her baby boy's first birthday, decking out her home in multicolored balloons for space-themed festivities.

Clad in dark sunglasses and a white corset top, the Good American founder shared images of adorable astronaut cut-outs placed around her home, as well as fun-sized space helmets, on her Instagram Stories July 28.

"Prepare for takeoff, how cute," Khloe wrote of the accessories, which were adorned with Tatum's name. "These are little space helmets that the kids can take home."

Other decorations included balloons shaped like the solar system, rockets on chairs, a play-dough station with figurines and a slime station because, as Khloe noted, "a party is not a party without our little artistry of slime."

As for what's on the menu at Tatum's celestial celebration, Khloe showed a three-tiered cake with an astronaut centerpiece, mouthwatering doughnuts and cupcakes, and star-shaped French fries by their longtime private cook Chef K.

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Family Photos With True and Tatum

In addition to turning her home into a Calabasas Space Station for the birthday bash, Khloe—who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with Tristan—rang in Tatum's big day with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you," Khloe wrote on July 28. "God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."

Instagram

Describing Tatum as a "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit," the 39-year-old reflected on her family has changed since she welcomed her little boy last year.

"You light up every single room," she added. "There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers. Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you."

Keep scrolling to see more images from Tatum's first birthday party.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Khloe Kardashian gave a look inside the first birthday party she threw for her and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum on July 28, 2023.

Instagram
Lost in Space

Khloe went all out for the bash, celebrating her son with an over-the-top birthday cake, balloon arch, crescent moon made of white roses and sweet stuffed bear for the 12-month-old.

Instagram
Over the Moon

Khloe provided astronaut helmets for party attendees, adding that kids could take home the gear as a party favor.

Instagram
Play Dough Station

Guests could get crafty with a table set up with Play Dough, rolling pins and little figurines, including moon men and galaxy stars.

Instagram
Out of This World Treats

The dessert bar was packed with blue, silver and gold confections, including doughnuts, macarons and cupcakes embracing a starry aesthetic.

Instagram
All Grown Up

She proved Tatum is growing up fast with sweet photos shared on his first birthday. 

Instagram
NASA-Approved Slime

She showed off a tub of slime featuring a space shuttle and astronauts—all that's missing are the aliens.

Instagram
Blast Off!

At the party, the chairs were decorated with cute rocket engines—made of plastic bottles—so that imaginative guests were ready to take flight.

Instagram
They Needed Some Space

The Good American founder really aimed for the stars when filling her California home with Saturn-themed decor and sugary goodies for the kids.

Instagram
A Dream Come True

Khloe snapped a pic with her niece Dream Kardashian, the daughter of her brother Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna.

