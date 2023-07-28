Khloe Kardashian’s Space Birthday Party for Baby Boy Tatum Will Have You Over the Moon

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Baby Boy Tatum

Khloe Kardashian's birthday party for her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum was out of this world.

The Kardashians star went all out for her baby boy's first birthday, decking out her home in multicolored balloons for space-themed festivities.

Clad in dark sunglasses and a white corset top, the Good American founder shared images of adorable astronaut cut-outs placed around her home, as well as fun-sized space helmets, on her Instagram Stories July 28.

"Prepare for takeoff, how cute," Khloe wrote of the accessories, which were adorned with Tatum's name. "These are little space helmets that the kids can take home."

Other decorations included balloons shaped like the solar system, rockets on chairs, a play-dough station with figurines and a slime station because, as Khloe noted, "a party is not a party without our little artistry of slime."

As for what's on the menu at Tatum's celestial celebration, Khloe showed a three-tiered cake with an astronaut centerpiece, mouthwatering doughnuts and cupcakes, and star-shaped French fries by their longtime private cook Chef K.