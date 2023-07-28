Khloe Kardashian’s Space Birthday Party for Baby Boy Tatum Will Have You Over the Moon

Khloe Kardashian's birthday party for her and ex Tristan Thompson's son Tatum was out of this world.
The Kardashians star went all out for her baby boy's first birthday, decking out her home in multicolored balloons for space-themed festivities.
Clad in dark sunglasses and a white corset top, the Good American founder shared images of adorable astronaut cut-outs placed around her home, as well as fun-sized space helmets, on her Instagram Stories July 28.
"Prepare for takeoff, how cute," Khloe wrote of the accessories, which were adorned with Tatum's name. "These are little space helmets that the kids can take home."
Other decorations included balloons shaped like the solar system, rockets on chairs, a play-dough station with figurines and a slime station because, as Khloe noted, "a party is not a party without our little artistry of slime."
As for what's on the menu at Tatum's celestial celebration, Khloe showed a three-tiered cake with an astronaut centerpiece, mouthwatering doughnuts and cupcakes, and star-shaped French fries by their longtime private cook Chef K.
In addition to turning her home into a Calabasas Space Station for the birthday bash, Khloe—who also shares 5-year-old daughter True with Tristan—rang in Tatum's big day with a sweet Instagram tribute.
"I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you," Khloe wrote on July 28. "God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son."
Describing Tatum as a "beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit," the 39-year-old reflected on her family has changed since she welcomed her little boy last year.
"You light up every single room," she added. "There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers. Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever. We both needed you."
Keep scrolling to see more images from Tatum's first birthday party.