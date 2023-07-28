Carlee Russell's Mug Shot Released After Her Arrest for Kidnapping Hoax

Watch : Carlee Russell CHARGED for Kidnapping Hoax: See Her Mugshot

Carlee Russell has been arrested for faking her own abduction.

The 26-year-old turned herself into local authorities and was charged with false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident in connection to the kidnapping hoax on July 28, according to the Hoover Police Department in Alabama. She was booked and subsequently released from custody after posting bail.

In her mug shot released by police, Russell—clad in black with her hair straightened—was seen smiling for the camera.

During a July 28 press conference with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said authorities decided to charge Russell with two misdemeanors as her actions "created panic and alarm for the citizens of our city—and even across the nation—as a concerned group that a kidnapper was on the loose using a small child as bait."

Russell was reported as missing on July 13 after she called 911 as well as a family member to report seeing an unaccompanied child on an Alabama highway, sparking nationwide attention. The search for Russell came to an end on July 15, when she reappeared at her parents' Hoover residence alone and on foot.