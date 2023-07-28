Proof Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Up With Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Bob Hairstyle

Watch : Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Hash Out Fashion Feud

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may have called a truce on their Dolce & Gabbana feud but we could be in for another hairy situation.

On July 27, the SKIMS founder traded in her signature long locks for a short bob. And while she has sported the chin-length look in the past, the 'do has become her sister's signature hairstyle in recent years.

Kim showed off her latest look in an Instagram Stories video promoting new apparel for her SKIMS brand. "The sports bra is super cute," she said, "just like my new haircut."

The Kardashians star debuted her new haircut months after she and Kourtney hashed things out after a tense feud, which viewers saw play out over the course of the Hulu reality show's third season. As for what they were fighting over? Well, the Poosh founder was upset over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, just months after the fashion house designed her wedding dress and hosted her and Travis Barker's May 2022 nuptials in Italy.