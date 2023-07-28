Proof Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Up With Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Bob Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian debuted a new haircut that brings to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature look, months after the two ended a fashion-related feud.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may have called a truce on their Dolce & Gabbana feud but we could be in for another hairy situation.

On July 27, the SKIMS founder traded in her signature long locks for a short bob. And while she has sported the chin-length look in the past, the 'do has become her sister's signature hairstyle in recent years.

Kim showed off her latest look in an Instagram Stories video promoting new apparel for her SKIMS brand. "The sports bra is super cute," she said, "just like my new haircut."

The Kardashians star debuted her new haircut months after she and Kourtney hashed things out after a tense feud, which viewers saw play out over the course of the Hulu reality show's third season. As for what they were fighting over? Well, the Poosh founder was upset over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, just months after the fashion house designed her wedding dress and hosted her and Travis Barker's May 2022 nuptials in Italy.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

"It's just legit copying my wedding," Kourtney told Kendall Jenner on the June 15 episode of The Kardashians. "She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own."

Kim denied any wrongdoing, saying in a confessional that she "couldn't have been more mindful" of her older sister and recalled how she told Dolce & Gabbana, "Don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney."

Instagram

She later hit back at Kourtney's claims, pointing out the ways she felt her sister had followed in her footsteps when it came to tying the knot.

"I got married in Italy," she explained in her confessional during the show's July 6 episode. "Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy. Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f--king wedding country and my wedding performer."

The famed singer himself ended up weighing in on Instagram July 7, writing, "Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing for you."

Later on in the episode, the sisters made up, with Kim apologizing to Kourtney and saying she understands why she was upset that she didn't tell her about the Dolce & Gabbana collab in advance. Then, in a July 20 episode, the two were seen having a second talk to end their feud, with Kim telling Kourtney, "Family over everything."

And it seems that includes cute hairstyles.

