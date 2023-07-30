Shop Deals on Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Women's and Men's Wedding Guest Looks and Formal Wear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love a good deal? We definitely do. Luckily, there are tons of huge summer sales going on right now for all the online shopaholics. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing right now up until August 6 where you can score huge deals on top brands for anything from fashion to beauty to home.
We've already made a few guides on how to get the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but this list is for the shoppers hunting for sales on all kinds of formal wear. More specifically, we've gathered 18 items that make great women's and men's wedding guest looks. It's always tough trying to find an outfit that makes you stand out and look good without taking too much attention away from the celebrants of the hour that is also affordable and versatile enough that you're not wasting a look on a single day. So, whether you want to be formal and sophisticated or more casual and comfy, we got you covered with wedding party apparel for every season and style.
You can check out brands like Coach, Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, AllSaints, Bonobos, Ted Baker London, Cole Haan, BOSS, and more for all your formal wear needs.
Read on for our favorite wedding guest looks you can get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Steve Madden Anna Floral Chiffon Dress
This chiffon dress is a great summer or spring wedding look with the bright floral pattern adding a pop of color and the flowy material with some breathability for warmer weather.
Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress
This cocktail dress from Sam Edelman is a classic, elegant look for a wedding. The cowl neckline and smooth teal color are super flattering but subtle.
Madewell Xiomara Floral Print Long Sleeve Cotton Dress
This flowy Madewell dress is perfect if you're going for a look that's a touch more casual like for an outdoor summer wedding when you want something light and simple.
Cece Tie Neck Flutter Sleeve Dress
If you want to look sophisticated, but with a flirty flair, this Cece dress is the way to go. The fun tie neckline and multitude of ruffles make this dress pop.
Chelsea28 Ruffle Sleeve Midi Dress
With the ruffled sleeves and twirl hem, this dress has a sweet and dainty look that works for an all day celebration.
Sam Edelman Viv Pointed Toe d'Orsay Pump
You can never go wrong with a pair of classic black pumps. This Viv pump from Sam Edelman has a d'Orsay silhouette for the best fit with a little extra cushion on the inside. You can also get them in beige, rose, and gold.
Schutz Princey Strappy Sandal
Grab this pretty pink strappy sandal from Schutz to add a pop of color to your outfit. If hot pink isn't your color, it also comes in black, silver, and beige. This versatile sandal has a simple, modern style with the leather detailing and knotted straps, so it can work with many looks.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
This pair of Steve Madden loafers come in a mule style that's perfect if you want a more classy, professional style while still feeling relaxed. This loafer comes in six colors or patterns.
AllSaints Cleo Balloon Sleeve Top
AllSaints is a great brand to shop luxury items at a lower price point, and you can get even more deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This elegant wine red top is $80 off and it would make a perfect outfit for a holiday event.
Open Edit Twill Wide Leg Trousers
If you aren't really feeling like wearing a dress, you should check out these twill trousers. It's super comfy with the soft fabric and elastic waistband, but still makes you look put together.
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great deals on handbags just like this Coach crossbody bag. This leather bag has a sleek and elegant look with a simple, yet stylish 90s-inspired design that will work with any outfit.
Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag
Grab the famous Cult Gaia handbag but in two vibrant summer colors to shake your outfit with a fun accessory.
Ted Baker London Jefferson Flat Front Wool Dress Pants
And don't worry, we didn't forget about menswear. There are plenty of Ted Baker London deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that are wedding guests staples. These pants can be styled in many ways, and they are made with a lighter material than other dress pants for more comfort as you go about the celebration.
Bonobos Washed Stretch Twill Chino Pants
If you are looking for a more casual look, chino pants are always a good way to go. These pants from Bonobos are made from soft cotton and have great stretch for extra comfort.
David Donahue Trim Fit Royal Oxford Dress Shirt
Dress it up with a simple oxford dress shirt that you can wear any day after a wedding too. You can't go wrong with a classic.
AllSaints Reform Slim Fit Cotton Polo
This 100% cotton polo is light with a bit of stretch and will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe and would be great for a relaxed 'fit on a warm summer wedding day.
Hutson Virgin Wool Blend Sport Coat
If you really want to take it up a notch, check out the variety of blazers and sport coats on sale. This coat from BOSS will definitely become a staple in your formalwear wardrobe.
Cole Haan American Classics Penny Loafer
There are plenty of Cole Haan top-selling shoes at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for all your sophisticated wedding and office looks like this classic loafer.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
Since you're already shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, here's our breakdown of everything you need to know about this sales event so you can score the best deals.