CBS Producer Katie Spikes Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

The CBS team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Katie Spikes—an Emmy-winning news producer and 60 Minutes story editor—died after a five-year cancer battle on July 25, the network has announced. She was 53.

Before joining their broadcasting team, Spikes worked a talent producer for CNN's Larry King Live in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

During her three decades at CBS, she won Emmy Award for her contribution to CBS News' coverage on Princess Diana's 1997 death, with the organization noting that helped land interviews with a wide range of celebs including former President Barack Obama and Michael Phelps, according to the organization.

Spikes is survived by her parents, sister, husband Donald, sons James and Owen and stepson Brandon.

"60 Minutes has lost a very dear friend and colleague," executive producer Bill Owens said in a July 27 statement. "Katie was such an important force on the ninth floor [home of 60 Minutes] that it is hard to put into words. She was the relentless positive energy that everyone sought out."