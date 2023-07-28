CBS Producer Katie Spikes Dead at 53 After Cancer Battle

Katie Spikes, the CBS News producer and story editor who spent over three decades at the network, has died at the age of the 53 after a five-year cancer battle.

By Kisha Forde Jul 28, 2023 6:12 PMTags
CBSCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The CBS team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Katie Spikes—an Emmy-winning news producer and 60 Minutes story editor—died after a five-year cancer battle on July 25, the network has announced. She was 53.

Before joining their broadcasting team, Spikes worked a talent producer for CNN's Larry King Live in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

During her three decades at CBS, she won Emmy Award for her contribution to CBS News' coverage on Princess Diana's 1997 death, with the organization noting that helped land interviews with a wide range of celebs including former President Barack Obama and Michael Phelps, according to the organization.

Spikes is survived by her parents, sister, husband Donald, sons James and Owen and stepson Brandon.

"60 Minutes has lost a very dear friend and colleague," executive producer Bill Owens said in a July 27 statement. "Katie was such an important force on the ninth floor [home of 60 Minutes] that it is hard to put into words. She was the relentless positive energy that everyone sought out."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Owens noted Spikes as being "smart, funny, hardworking, and a genius friend and mentor."

"I valued Katie's opinion," he continued, "because she wasn't afraid to take the other side of an argument and always had impeccable taste."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Carlee Russell Arrested and Charged for Faking Her Kidnapping

2

Khloe Kardashian Slams Critic Questioning Tribute to Tristan's Brother

3

Blake Lively Cheekily Clarifies Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi remembered Spikes as "a talented producer, a fearless newsroom diplomat and an irreplaceable and unwavering friend."

"Katie loved to amplify the stories of underdogs from all walks of life," she said in the statement shared by the network online. "In the sometimes dark and heavy newsroom, Katie Spikes was joy and light. She is irreplaceable."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Slams Critic Questioning Tribute to Tristan's Brother

2

Blake Lively Cheekily Clarifies Her Trainer Is Not Dad to Her Kids

3

The Public Tragedy of the Private Jacqueline Kennedy

4

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

5

Fans Think Travis Scott Is Shading Timothée Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner