Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa is reflecting on her feud with Candace Cameron Bure, one year after it began.
For a quick refresher: The Dance Moms alum made waves last July after referring to the Full House alum as the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met. Soon after the pair shared that they'd chatted and clarified that the incident stemmed from an counter in which an 11-year-old JoJo was allegedly denied a photo with Candace at a Fuller House premiere. And at the time it appeared the two had cleared the air.
"Then after that, dust settled, and so I was like, all right, fine, whatever, she's cool, I just won't speak of her again to the internet, like just keep it private," JoJo said on the July 27 episode of The Viall Files. "I actually had a little bit of like, 'I shouldn't have posted that, she didn't need that, I didn't need that, like, let's learn the lesson for next time."
However, just a few months later the feud was reignited after Candance told The Wall Street Journal that Great American Family network, of which she serves as chief creative officer, would not make movies with same-sex couples, adding that the network would "keep traditional marriage at the core."
JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, was one of the many celebrities who called Cameron out at the time, slamming her comments as "rude and hurtful" on Instagram.
And as for why Candace—who later shared a lengthy statement attempting to clarify her "traditional marriage" comments—spoke out in the in the first place, JoJo told Nick Viall that she believes Candace was "doing it out of spite" in order "to put down LGBTQIA."
"It's fine if you're doing it because it's just your movie's storyline," she noted. "It's just it is what it is, like Elf. I don't think Elf has a gay storyline. Like not everything needs to be gay, essentially."
And the whole controversy opened the Nickelodeon alum's eyes to where she and Candace stood when it came to their beliefs.
"After that it gave me a little sense of like, OK, you and her are never gonna agree," JoJo explained. "You and her are never gonna be friends. You're never gonna get along. I'm never gonna be able to change her. She's not gonna be able to change me. we can both just live life. We can both just have fun. But I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting."
As such, the 20-year-old no longer feels bad about sharing her story about their Fuller House premiere encounter. "I'm okay with calling her out in the way that I did," she said. "For a while I regretted it, but after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do with LGBTQIA, that's my people. I gotta stand up for my people."
She added, "Why is LGBTQIA not allowed to be good-loving Christian? You can be gay and you can look up to the Lord. Why not? So that's where it's like, home girl, just go make your movie."