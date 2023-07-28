Why JoJo Siwa No Longer Regrets Calling Out Candace Cameron Bure

Watch : Why JoJo Siwa Says She & Candace Cameron Bure Will Never Be Friends

JoJo Siwa is reflecting on her feud with Candace Cameron Bure, one year after it began.

For a quick refresher: The Dance Moms alum made waves last July after referring to the Full House alum as the "rudest celebrity" she'd ever met. Soon after the pair shared that they'd chatted and clarified that the incident stemmed from an counter in which an 11-year-old JoJo was allegedly denied a photo with Candace at a Fuller House premiere. And at the time it appeared the two had cleared the air.

"Then after that, dust settled, and so I was like, all right, fine, whatever, she's cool, I just won't speak of her again to the internet, like just keep it private," JoJo said on the July 27 episode of The Viall Files. "I actually had a little bit of like, 'I shouldn't have posted that, she didn't need that, I didn't need that, like, let's learn the lesson for next time."