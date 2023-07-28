Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Kara Keough Honors Late Son in Pregnancy Announcement

Kara Keough Bosworth's family is adding one more.
The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough announced she's expecting another child three years after her and husband Kyle Bosworth's son, McCoy Bosworth, died following complications from childbirth. In addition to sharing her pregnancy news, the former Bravo personality reflected on the tremendous loss her family experienced in 2020.
"After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped," Kara, who is also mom to daughter Decker, 7, and son Vaughn, 2, with Kyle, wrote July 27 on Instagram. "Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight. Like maybe they couldn't drag me down and eat me alive if I kept them well lit. So I hung my heart out for all to see."
When the 34-year-old found out she was pregnant with Vaughn one year after McCoy's passing due to complications from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, she admitted to retreating from the world in an effort to protect her unborn child.
"I didn't share our news with anyone that didn't need to know," she continued. "And when I did share, it sounded like I was telling them 'I have ulcers.' It was not a joyous celebration. It was a painstaking and brutal admission: 'I'm at risk for another heart-shattering catastrophe.' I was cocooned in a world of pain and did my best to shield myself from as many landmines as possible. I wanted to keep our joy private. I stuck my head in the sand and just prayed to God that our baby would live—even though I reminded myself every day that he might not."
However, Kara noted she has a completely different outlook with her fourth child.
"THIS time, we want to celebrate every second we have with this soul," she explained. "We told the kids the day we got the positive test. Decker tells every person willing to listen that she's the oldest of four kids as she lovingly strokes my belly. The joy spills out of her; she can't wait to tell the world about Baby 'Four.' I've clawed my way on board with Decker for her sake, and Vaughn's, and McCoy's."
She continued, "It SHOULD be a happy occasion that they're getting another sibling. For me, there's just a cautious reluctance to let the excitement fully absorb. But I can't deny that it feels right that those that have sat with us on our grieving bench should have a seat in our joyous swings too. So, for that reason (and because Decker and her grandmother @jeanakeough can't keep a secret for s--t), I'm proud and scared as hell to announce Baby Bosworth #4 - due in November."
