Real Housewives of Orange County Alum Kara Keough Honors Late Son in Pregnancy Announcement

Watch : "RHOC" Star Kara Keough Is Expecting 1 Year After Son's Death

Kara Keough Bosworth's family is adding one more.

The daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough announced she's expecting another child three years after her and husband Kyle Bosworth's son, McCoy Bosworth, died following complications from childbirth. In addition to sharing her pregnancy news, the former Bravo personality reflected on the tremendous loss her family experienced in 2020.

"After McCoy died, sharing my sorrow with you all helped," Kara, who is also mom to daughter Decker, 7, and son Vaughn, 2, with Kyle, wrote July 27 on Instagram. "Grieving out loud helped me name my feelings and confront them. Like a monster under the bed, they felt less scary in the daylight. Like maybe they couldn't drag me down and eat me alive if I kept them well lit. So I hung my heart out for all to see."

When the 34-year-old found out she was pregnant with Vaughn one year after McCoy's passing due to complications from shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, she admitted to retreating from the world in an effort to protect her unborn child.