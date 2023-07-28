We Can't Calm Down After Taylor Swift Fans Caused Seismic Activity Equivalent of 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes History AGAIN: Find Out Why

When it comes to shaking it off, nobody quite does it like Taylor Swift and her fans.

And this may just be a scientific fact. Washington State seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach examined seismic wave data from a station located outside of Lumen Field in Seattle, where Swift performed concerts July 22 and July 22 as part of her Eras tour.

As for the findings? Caplan-Auerbach told CNN the activity at the stadium on those nights caused seismic activity equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

"For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior," she said. "The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it."

The seismologist, who works as a geology professor at Western Washington University, performed the analysis in response to a query on a Pacific Northwest earthquake group she moderates on Facebook, in which a person pondered the differences in signal between a Swift concert and a Seattle Seahawks game—which are also played at Lumen Field, which can seat about 70,000 people.