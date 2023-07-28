Cook Healthy Meals in Half the Time and Save 53% On the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's so easy to just order delivery, but it can get so expensive if you do it all the time. If you feel like you don't have time to cook a healthy meal at home, you're not alone. However, if you invest in a useful kitchen appliance, you can ultimately save money and time with your daily routine.
Instead of getting a rapid cooker and an air fryer, buy the Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer. You can cook a meal for a family of four with up to 50% less time than traditional ovens, according to the brand. You can quickly switch back and forth between the rapid cooker function and air fry mode with ease. It comes with an adjustable crisper tray, so you can make three-part meals in the same pot. That's such an easy clean-up, right?
You can air fry, steam, crisp, broil, dehydrate, sear/saute, slow cook, and sous vide with this one device. Another great thing about the Ninja Foodi is that you can air fry with up to 75% less fat than deep frying.
If this sounds like a gadget you need in your life, you can save 53% when you shop at QVC.
Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer with Multicook Pan
Save time with this air fryer/ rapid cooker. It has a 6-quart capacity, which can fit up to four chicken breasts and 1-lb of pasta, 4-lbs French fries, or 7-lbs wings. This bundle comes with a cooking pot, crisper tray, and multi-purpose pan. The nonstick pot and crisper tray is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
QVC has two colors to choose from.
If you need additional information before shopping, these rave reviews will convince you to check it out.
Ninja Speedi 6-Qt Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer Reviews
A shopper declared, "Everything they claim and more! Love this Ninja. Makes meals not only fast but delicious. We made risotto as a side dish and it was the creamiest I ever had. The proteins come out crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. Highly recommended. What are you waiting for? Just buy one."
Another admitted, "To be quite honest, I was very skeptical, as I already have an instant pot that I am in love with, but truth is - this machine just may take over as my new FAVORITE APPLIANCE. I cannot believe the ease. I can make a complete meal for 2 or 4 in 15 minutes- yep 15 minutes. Didn't matter what I threw at, and I slammed this baby with everything in my freezer - steak, chicken, pork chips, fish - then to the grains - all kinds, quinoa, rice, couscous, bulgar and so far, it has not let me down. Everything cooked to perfection and so delicious."
Someone gushed, "Love this Ninja speedi! This cooker does everything. It took me awhile to start using all the options. This cooker cooks everything so tender. This cooker cooks crispy when crispy is chosen. So easy and quick to prepare and cook meals. Reheats nicely. Easy to clean. This replaced my toaster oven and air fryer. I love it!"
"This has simplified my life! So easy to make quick healthy meals. No more takeout or prepackaged foods. You can make brown rice in this by steaming for 15 minutes," a reviewer wrote.
Looking for more great home deals? Don't miss this Nutribullet discount.