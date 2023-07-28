Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh Marries Jean Todt After 19-Year Engagement

Watch : Michelle Yeoh In a "Cloud of Happiness" Over Everything Everywhere

Michelle Yeoh is feeling every happiness everywhere and all at once.

After being engaged for 19 years, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star officially tied the knot with former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in a July 27 ceremony in Geneva.

Among the attendees was racing driver Felipe Massa, who shared photos from the event, including a program that detailed Jean and Michelle's love story,

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the note read, "On 26 July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!"

It continued, "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this moment together!"

In the carousel of images Felipe posted to his Instagram, the Crazy Rich Asians actress can be seen in a white silk top and tiered skirt as well as a nude colored-lace ensemble, complete with a lace skirt and beaded corset top. For his part, Jean looked elegant in a navy blue suit.