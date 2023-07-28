Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh Marries Jean Todt After 19-Year Engagement

Michelle Yeoh is feeling every happiness everywhere and all at once.
After being engaged for 19 years, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star officially tied the knot with former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in a July 27 ceremony in Geneva.
Among the attendees was racing driver Felipe Massa, who shared photos from the event, including a program that detailed Jean and Michelle's love story,
"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004," the note read, "On 26 July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!"
It continued, "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this moment together!"
In the carousel of images Felipe posted to his Instagram, the Crazy Rich Asians actress can be seen in a white silk top and tiered skirt as well as a nude colored-lace ensemble, complete with a lace skirt and beaded corset top. For his part, Jean looked elegant in a navy blue suit.
Also in attendance at the nuptials? Michelle's Best Actress Oscar, which can be seen in some of Felipe's pics.
Earlier this year, Michelle made history with her win as the first Asian-identifying woman to be nominated for and win the category for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," Michelle said as she accepted the honor. "This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."
And in keeping with the movie's themes of motherhood, she dedicated the award to her own mother, who she said was watching the broadcast from Malaysia.
"I have to dedicate this to my mom," she added, "all the moms in the world because they are really the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight."
But despite the pressures of the evening, Michelle was serene in the hours leading up to her big moment.
"I'm feeling really happy," she told Live From E!'s Laverne Cox during the March 12 red carpet. "I'm feeling at peace. We got here. Who would've ever imagined that this little movie that had a big heart came all the way to the Oscars? So I'm happy."
She added, "I'm just in a cloud of happiness."