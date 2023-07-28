Why Fans Think Travis Scott Is Shading Kylie Jenner's Rumored Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on New Song

Watch : Travis Scott Makes RARE Comment on Kylie Jenner's BTS Photoshoot

Some think this Willy Wonka reference may not be all that sweet.

Travis Scott officially dropped his latest album, Utopia, and there's one song in particular that's already created a spark on social media.

After hearing his track, "Meltdown," a collaboration with Drake, fans believe the rapper—who shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months with ex Kylie Jenner—took a slight shot at her rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. (Kylie and Timothée have been romantically linked since April.)

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory," he raps on the song released July 28. "Burn a athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, bitch."

ICYMI, Timothée is playing the beloved character in Wonka, the film that's set to be released in December.

Shortly after the track's release, Twitter users weighed in on the possible diss, with one person writing, "Never in my life would I've thought to witness travis scott dissing timothee chalamet."

Another added, "Listening to Meltdown again lmfao why Travis dissing Timothee." A third quipped, "I mean…thanks for the Wonka promo I guess."