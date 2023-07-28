Bill Cunningham, Original Voice of Barbie's Ken, Dead at 96

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Barbieland has lost a Ken.

Bill Cunningham—the original voice of Barbie's boyfriend Ken—died on July 15 at his West Hollywood home, according to CESD Talent Agency, the company he founded more than five decades ago. He was 96.

The businessman was "among the great innovators and gentlemen of the talent representation business," CESD partners Ken Slevin and Paul Doherty said in a statement Deadline. "Bill set the template for client and customer service, particularly in commercial, voice-over and print. He was a warm, gregarious, classy man who made a positive impact on all those he represented and employed."

The two added, "It was our honor to know him and to learn from him."

A cause of death was not given.

Born in San Francisco, Cunningham served in the U.S. Navy before finding his footing in Hollywood as a singer. He appeared on Voices of Walter Schumann and The Tennessee Ernie Ford Show, as well as performed on various movie soundtracks for Fox, Paramount and Warner Bros.