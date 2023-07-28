Khloe Kardashian Hosts Birthday for Tristan Thompson’s Brother After They Moved in With Her

Watch : Why Tristan Thompson Moved Back in With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian hosted a slam dunk birthday party for her ex Tristan Thompson's brother.

The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into Amari Thompson's celebration on her Instagram Stories July 27, sharing a picture of large silver balloons that spelled out, "Happy Birthday Amari."

In an Instagram carousel, Khloe shared a selfie of her with Amari, who wore a casual, off-white outfit for his 17th birthday festivities. The Good American founder also posted a larger family portrait featuring mom Kris Jenner; 5-year-old daughter True Thompson, who Khloe shares with Tristan; and 6-year-old niece Dream Kardashian, who her brother Rob Kardashian shares with Blac Chyna. Tristan, 32, wasn't pictured.

"Someone is 17 today!!!!" Khloe captioned the images. "Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures."