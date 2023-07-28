Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Share Their Favorite Fashion Trends and Style Tips for a Viral Moment

We interviewed Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Kenzie and Maddie are paid spokespeople for American Eagle. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Some people may get annoyed if another person "steals their look," but that cannot be further from the truth for sisters Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alums have the same taste in clothes and they wouldn't have it another way. Kenzie said, "It's actually really interesting that Maddie and I have almost the same style. We just put outfits together differently."

The Zieglers collaborated with American Eagle for a back-to-school collection inspired by the 90s. Maddie shared, "My favorite thing about the brand is that it's just so accessible. I think it's also extremely affordable and versatile. There are so many pieces from American Eagle that have been staples for me, like their denim, obviously. It is just so classic and amazing."

In an exclusive E! interview, the sisters discuss the American Eagle collaboration, their favorite trends, style tips for a viral moment .