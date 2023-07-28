Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler Share Their Favorite Fashion Trends and Style Tips for a Viral Moment

We interviewed Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Kenzie and Maddie are paid spokespeople for American Eagle. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some people may get annoyed if another person "steals their look," but that cannot be further from the truth for sisters Kenzie and Maddie Ziegler. The Dance Moms alums have the same taste in clothes and they wouldn't have it another way. Kenzie said, "It's actually really interesting that Maddie and I have almost the same style. We just put outfits together differently."
The Zieglers collaborated with American Eagle for a back-to-school collection inspired by the 90s. Maddie shared, "My favorite thing about the brand is that it's just so accessible. I think it's also extremely affordable and versatile. There are so many pieces from American Eagle that have been staples for me, like their denim, obviously. It is just so classic and amazing."
In an exclusive E! interview, the sisters discuss the American Eagle collaboration, their favorite trends, style tips for a viral moment .
E!: Tell me about combining your personal styles for this American Eagle collaboration.
KZ: We almost dress alike, but we style our outfits differently. It was honestly a really fun design process because we got to talk through the different ways we would style things. It was fun to do the photoshoot and play with the pieces. Maddie would wear a slip dress with a little baby t-shirt underneath and some chunky shoes. I would wear it with a leather jacket on top.
E!: What are some of your favorite fashion trends right now?
MZ: We've been stuck on the baggy jean trend, and I don't know if we'll ever go back. I really don't. I feel like Kenzie is really into the jorts.
KZ: Yes, I'm so into the jorts right now. I mean it is so hot out. I personally don't feel comfortable wearing short shorts. So, I feel like jorts are just so cute and comfortable. You can wear them with a cute baby t-shirt and some Sambas with a chunky sock. I feel like it's a really go-to staple outfit for summer.
E!: If you had to describe the collection in three words, what comes to mind?
MZ: Comfort, timeless, effortless.
KZ: I feel like you can just throw two of these pieces together and it's super easy, but it looks so elevated and you can dress it up and dress it down. It's super easy to style all of these items that are in our collection.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Racerback Mini Dress
E!: If I wanted to have a viral moment, what should I wear from this collection?
KZ: There's a racerback mini dress with little stripes on the side and I just love how it looks at Maddie. I think it's such a classic and you could pair it with cute heeled boots. Ir you can even pair it with sneakers and make it casual. It can be super sport with a t-shirt underneath it. There are so many ways you could style it.
MZ: I love that dress so much.
AE x Maddie & Kenzie Ziegler Collection
AE x The Ziegler Sisters '90s Sunglasses
Kenzie said, "The sunglasses are the perfect shape. We were very specific about the shape." Maddie added, "These are very classic and not too overpowering. It's not too much and it's very sleek. I think it works with every sort of face shape."
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Crop Vest
Maddie and Kenzie named this vest as their "favorite" piece in the collection. Kenzie explained, "I feel like we made the collection around the vest. It is versatile and you can wear it to the grocery store with a baby t-shirt underneath. Or you could wear it to a fancy dinner with nothing underneath and a slip skirt. There are so many ways you can style it."
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Midi Skirt
Maddie said, "I just really love the way I styled the vest in the campaign with the slip skirt. I think it is really cute as well."
You can also get this skirt in grey.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Lace Slip Midi Dress
"I wore a white baby tee under this with scrunchie socks and some boots to play into that whole 90s look. I love it so much. We really wanted to incorporate a slip dress into the collection because it's sexy, timeless, and fun. It's versatile and you can style it in many ways," Maddie shared.
This dress also comes in olive green.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Bomber Jacket
"We recreated a vintage, oversized leather jacket that we love. It is such a staple because it's practical and easy to throw on. It is just so cute. I can pair a leather jacket with a dress or jeans. It is just so versatile. So, I think it's a staple for sure and something that you can incorporate with every outfit," Maddie said.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Stretch Curvy Highest Waist Relaxed Straight Jean
Kenzie said, "We're really into a baggy, effortless look. For Maddie and I, it's our perfect fit for jeans."
You can also get these jeans in black. They're available in regular, short, and tall lengths.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Stretch High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Pant
Maddie recalled, "We pulled a lot of references from 90s catalogs. We love the thick stripe down the side and they're really cute. They elevate casual looks and you can even wear them with a simple, white t-shirt. The stripe makes the pants a little more elevated along with the pleating at the front. You can even size up if you like a baggy look."
These also come in khaki. American Eagle has regular, short, and tall lengths to choose from.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Cropped Corset Cami
Kenzie said, "I like pairing these with baggy jeans or oversized jackets. They're honestly super comfortable. I would 100% wear it to bed. Having a simple, nice top like this is so essential."
This cropped cami also comes in black.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters Sleeveless Hoodie Tee
"This little hooded tank was so much fun for us to do. It's another reference we pulled from 90s catalogs. It's made from a soft, waffle material. It's so fun. We couldn't decide if we wanted to do a design like this, but the star is playful and different from the more sophisticated pieces in the collection, like the vest or the slip skirt. I like that this is different from the rest," Maddie shared.
AE x The Ziegler Sisters 3/4 Sleeve Baby Tee
Kenzie declared, "It's the perfect shirt. It is the softest shirt I've ever put on, seriously." Maddie added, "It is literally the most comfortable. It's literally so soft."
This shirt comes in three colors.
