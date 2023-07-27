Florida Manatee Dies Due to Injuries From Having Sex With Brother

Florida's Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is providing clarity behind the death of its beloved resident manatee, Hugh.
After initially sharing in April that Hugh had "passed away unexpectedly" at age 38, the marine research institution is now explaining that Hugh likely died after sustaining injuries from having sex with his brother, Buffett.
"On the day of Hugh's passing, Hugh and Buffett engaged in natural, yet increased, mating behavior observed and documented in manatees both in managed care and in the wild," the organization shared on Facebook July 25. "This was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees."
As a result, Hugh sustained a "14.5 cm long tear in the ventral wall" of his colon, according to a necropsy by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Marine Mammal Pathobiology Lab, per NBC News.
Hugh and Buffett's heightened mating activity occurred amid a two-month period of "seasonal behavioral changes including, but not limited to, an increase in sexual behavior," according to Mote. Therefore, the two were put under close observation.
"Hugh and Buffett were both observed initiating and mutually seeking interactions from each other throughout the day, and there were no obvious signs of discomfort or distress such as listing, crunching, or active avoidance that would have triggered a need for intervention," the nonprofit noted, adding that its care team opted not to physically separate Hugh and Buffett because "separation has previously caused undue anxiety and negative effects in both manatees."
However, vets noticed a change in Hugh's behavior on April 29 and he later "became unresponsive in his habitat," per the organization. The mammal, who arrived to Mote from ZooTampa in 1996, died that day.
"Hugh's indelible and lasting legacy will be one of an invaluable contribution to the scientific understanding of manatee behavior and contributions to the conservation of his species," Mote said in the wake of his passing. "Our team is forever grateful for the time we had with Hugh and his contribution to manatee conservation, and we are proud of our staff and volunteers for the level of care we provide to all the animals at Mote Aquarium."