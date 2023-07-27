Florida Manatee Dies Due to Injuries From Having Sex With Brother

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Florida's Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium is providing clarity behind the death of its beloved resident manatee, Hugh.

After initially sharing in April that Hugh had "passed away unexpectedly" at age 38, the marine research institution is now explaining that Hugh likely died after sustaining injuries from having sex with his brother, Buffett.

"On the day of Hugh's passing, Hugh and Buffett engaged in natural, yet increased, mating behavior observed and documented in manatees both in managed care and in the wild," the organization shared on Facebook July 25. "This was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees."

As a result, Hugh sustained a "14.5 cm long tear in the ventral wall" of his colon, according to a necropsy by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Marine Mammal Pathobiology Lab, per NBC News.