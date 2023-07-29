Shop Bags & Accessories at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Coach, Kate Spade, Prada, Ray-Ban & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love online shopping, good news! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we're here to give you all the tips and tricks to getting the best deals. The sale will last all the way through August 6th, and you can score discounts on your favorite brands for anything from fashion to beauty to home.
This guide is specifically for shoppers who are on the hunt for sales on their next everyday handbag, go-to sunglasses, or favorite pair of earrings. Nordstrom has some of the best brands for bags and accessories like Coach, Kate Spade, Herschel Supply Co, Prada, Ray-Ban, Cult Gaia, AllSaints, Madewell, Kendra Scott, BaubleBar, Quay and more. You don't want to miss out because a good accessory makes all the difference in an outfit.
You only have a few more days to shop the biggest Nordstrom event of the year, and items are already starting to sell out, so you better get on it. Read on for the best deals on bags and accessories you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Kate Spade Medium Roulette Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has a ton of great deals on handbags just like this Kate Spade leather crossbody bag. This bag has a simple, elegant look with plenty of room to fit your belongings.
Madewell Medium Transport Leather Tote
If you hate trying to fit all your things in a tiny purse, you should think about getting a tote bag. This Madewell tote is a great everyday bag that has a medium size capacity, big pockets inside and outside, and two detachable straps.
Cult Gaia The Gaia's Ark Mini Top Handle Bag
Grab the famous Cult Gaia handbag but in two vibrant summer colors to add to your favorite going-out ensemble.
AllSaints Evaline Tassle Crossbody
This AllSaints crossbody is great if you want a more unique silhouette with tons of space for your everyday bag. It still has a sleek, minimalist style that will compliment any look. Plus, it's 50% off!
Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Zip Tote
A big tote bag is a must if you are doing any sort of beach trips or quick weekend getaways this summer. This Herschel bag is made of a durable, recycled material and has a large capacity and a water-sealed closure. Plus, this tote comes in three bright summer colors.
Coach Polished Pebble Leather Crossbody Bag
This Coach leather bag has a sleek and elegant look with a simple, yet stylish 90s-inspired design. It comes with two straps, and the crossbody strap is removable.
Treasure & Bond Oval Buckle Leather Belt
Don't forget to grab a belt to complete your outfit, and this one from Treasure & Bond will also add a fun pop of color.
Quay Australia High Key 51mm Aviator Sunglasses
We are still in the height of summer, and that means you need to have a good pair of sunglasses on hand. Quay Australia is known for their high quality and affordable shades just like these rose gold aviators.
Prada 54mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
There are so many sunglasses from top brands that you can score big deals on like this cat-eye pair from Prada.
Ray-Ban 51mm Clubmaster Sunglasses
You can shop sunglasses without checking out Ray-Ban, and luckily, the Nordstrom Anniversary has great pairs to choose from. These 50s-inspired shades have the Ray-Ban signature look, and you don't want to miss out.
Kendra Scott Layla Drop Earrings
There are plenty of deals on quality jewelry at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale from brands like Kendra Scott. Get these elegant mother of pearl or turquoise magnesite earrings before they sell out.
BaubleBar Set of 3 Bracelets
Don't forget to grab some cute summer accessories like these bracelets from BaubleBar.
Monica Vinader Siren Mini Nugget Pendant Necklace
Monica Vinader is another great brand you can find at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale with great deals like this pendant necklace that will become your next go-to accessory.
Eric Javits Sunshade Straw Fedora Hat
You need a good sun hat to protect your face when you're out lounging by the pool or having a picnic at the beach. This cream straw hat will do exactly that and won't take away from your outfit like some other hats may do.
BLISSY Assorted 9-Pack Silk Scrunchies
These scrunchies are made of the same soft, hypoallergenic silk as BLISSY's top rated pillow cases, so you know they'll help to protect your hair way more than normal hair ties. This pack comes with nine scrunchies of three sizes.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
Since you're already shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, here's our breakdown of everything you need to know about this sales event so you can score the best deals.