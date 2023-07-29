Shop Bags & Accessories at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Coach, Kate Spade, Prada, Ray-Ban & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love online shopping, good news! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing, and we're here to give you all the tips and tricks to getting the best deals. The sale will last all the way through August 6th, and you can score discounts on your favorite brands for anything from fashion to beauty to home.

This guide is specifically for shoppers who are on the hunt for sales on their next everyday handbag, go-to sunglasses, or favorite pair of earrings. Nordstrom has some of the best brands for bags and accessories like Coach, Kate Spade, Herschel Supply Co, Prada, Ray-Ban, Cult Gaia, AllSaints, Madewell, Kendra Scott, BaubleBar, Quay and more. You don't want to miss out because a good accessory makes all the difference in an outfit.

You only have a few more days to shop the biggest Nordstrom event of the year, and items are already starting to sell out, so you better get on it. Read on for the best deals on bags and accessories you can score at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.