Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Is Engaged to Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are in love, actually.

In fact, the couple has taken their relationship to the next level, with the Westworld star tweeting on July 27, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

Thomas, 33, and Talulah, 37, struck up a romance after working together on the 2022 miniseries Pistol.

Their engagement announcement was shared on X, the social media platform recently rebranded from Twitter after Talulah's ex-husband Elon Musk purchased it for $44 billion in October. In response to the engagement news, Elon wrote back alongside a heart emoji, "Congratulations!"

Talulah and Elon, 52, were married twice: once between 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016.

Despite the double divorce, Talulah has maintained a friendly relationship with her ex. As she explained in a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, "Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends."

Noting that they "still see each other all the time and take care of each other," the Pride & Prejudice actress continued, "When you've been with someone for eight years on and off, you really learn how to love them. He and I are very good at loving each other."