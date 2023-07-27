LeBron James' Son Bronny James Released from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James's son Bronny James is recovering from his recent health scare at home.
Three days after the 18-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24, the Los Angeles hospital has confirmed he has been released.
"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for the teen, said in a statement released by the medical center July 27. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."
The statement continued, "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
Bronny's release from the hospital came hours LeBron—who also shares son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8, with wife Savannah—shared an update on his eldest son's recovery.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on Twitter. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."
LeBron added, "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"
On July 25, news broke that Bronny—who predicted to be a contender in the 2024 draft—had suffered a medical emergency while practicing with his college team the day before. At the time, the James family spokesperson shared a statement that Bronny was "in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff," they added, "for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."