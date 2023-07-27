LeBron James' Son Bronny James Released from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Released From Hospital

LeBron James's son Bronny James is recovering from his recent health scare at home.

Three days after the 18-year-old was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California on July 24, the Los Angeles hospital has confirmed he has been released.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics' medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for the teen, said in a statement released by the medical center July 27. "He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting."

The statement continued, "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."