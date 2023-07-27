Taylor Swift Can Officially Shake Off $1 Million Lover Book Lawsuit

Watch : Taylor Swift Wasn't Ready for Travis Kelce to Shoot His Shot

It turned out not to be a cruel summer for Taylor Swift.

On July 26, Teresa La Dart filed to drop her $1 million copyright lawsuit against the singer, according to court docs obtained by E! News. She had alleged Taylor's 2019 book Lover—that accompanied her album under the same name—was ripped off from Teresa's self-published book of poems, also called Lover.

E! News reached out to Taylor's rep and Teresa's lawyer but has not received a comment.

Teresa claimed that "design and textual elements" from her 2010 book Lover were copied into Taylor's, per her August 2022 complaint filed in a Tennessee federal court. According to legal documents, obtained by E! News, the author's lawyers alleged that the Grammy winner's book—which sold 2.9 million copies in the U.S. alone—infringed Teresa's copyrights and that Taylor owed their client in "excess of one million dollars" in damages.

Teresa also said Taylor borrowed a number of visual elements that mimicked her book and that both had "substantially the same format of a recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components."

As for the alleged similarities, they consisted of covers that both featured "pastel pinks and blues," as well as an image of the writer "photographed in a downward pose."