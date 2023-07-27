Triplets Who Reunited a Decade After 2 Were Placed Up for Adoption Speak Out About Their Journey

Watch : Chrissy Teigen 'Spiraled' After DNA Test Showed She Had Identical Twin

At eight years old, Kendall and Julianne Scavo received a different kind of gift for Christmas: they found out they weren't just twins, but rather triplets.

It was then that their adoptive parents, Tina and Ken, told them about their third sister, Rikki Jump, who lived with their birth parents—Kathleen and Lee—less than forty miles away.

"They told Kendall and I that they had one present left for us, and it was the kind of present that cannot be wrapped in a box," Julianne told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Today July 27. "They showed us a picture of Rikki and let us know we had another sister out there."

As Rikki explained, her parents "were not prepared financially to raise triplets." She added that, combined with the fact their mother Kathleen was "100 percent deaf, made both of them believe they wouldn't be able to raise three children successfully."