Who Is Lilly Jay? Everything You Need to Know About Ethan Slater's Ex

Lilly Jay is learning what it's like being pop-u-lar.

After all, she was thrust into the public spotlight when her estranged husband, actor Ethan Slater, filed for divorce amid his budding romance with his Wicked costar Ariana Grande. To make matters a bit more complex, news of Ethan and Ariana's relationship came days after it was revealed the "Thank U, Next" singer had broken up with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

While neither Ethan or Ariana have publicly spoken out about their budding romance, Lilly broke her silence on the matter and slammed her ex's new flame as "not a girl's girl."

"[Ariana's] the story really," Lilly—who shares a baby boy with the Broadway star—told Page Six July 27. "My family is just collateral damage."

She added in a separate statement to The Daily Mail, "I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."

Find out more info about Ethan's estranged wife below: