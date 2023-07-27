Who Is Lilly Jay? Everything You Need to Know About Ethan Slater's Ex

Lilly Jay is learning what it's like being pop-u-lar.
After all, she was thrust into the public spotlight when her estranged husband, actor Ethan Slater, filed for divorce amid his budding romance with his Wicked costar Ariana Grande. To make matters a bit more complex, news of Ethan and Ariana's relationship came days after it was revealed the "Thank U, Next" singer had broken up with her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.
While neither Ethan or Ariana have publicly spoken out about their budding romance, Lilly broke her silence on the matter and slammed her ex's new flame as "not a girl's girl."
"[Ariana's] the story really," Lilly—who shares a baby boy with the Broadway star—told Page Six July 27. "My family is just collateral damage."
She added in a separate statement to The Daily Mail, "I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus."
Find out more info about Ethan's estranged wife below:
Who is Lilly Jay?
A Maryland native, Lilly was Ethan's high school classmate before their friendship turned romantic. They were together for 10 years before their breakup.
Though Lilly stays largely off social media, Ethan did congratulate her on "nearly 5 years of hard work, hundreds of hours researching and writing over 200 pages worth of paradigm shifting thought in the field of psychology" in December 2020 tweet when she submitted her dissertation. " I am so proud of her," he tweeted at the time, "and cannot wait to introduce her at parties as kiddo."
When did Lilly Jay start dating Ethan Slater?
According to a 2017 New York Times profile on Ethan, the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star started dating his future wife in 2012, when he was a sophomore at Vassar College.
When did Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater get married?
The two tied the knot in November 2018. In an Instagram post last year, Ethan marked their fourth wedding anniversary by calling Lilly his "best friend."
"4 years married, 10 years together," he captioned. "And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet."
When did Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater break up?
News of Ethan and Ariana's relationship surfaced in late July, but a source told E! News that the pair were already single and broken up from their respective partners before dating. As the insider explained, "They were both separated before they got together."
Do Lilly Jay and Ethan Slater have kids?
Lilly and Ethan welcomed their first child together in 2022. This past January, the Tony nominee shared a photo of a Wicked-themed infant onesie on Instagram, commenting, "Super vague post, but we have a baby now." He revealed they had a baby boy in a Mother's Day tribute to Lilly a few months later.
"To the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world," Ethan wrote to Lilly alongside a photo of himself and their newborn son, "from me and this little guy."
What is Lilly Jay's job?
Lilly is a psychology lab assistant and clinical psychology extern, according to The Daily Mail.
In addition, she is an anti-sexual assault advocate and has written several articles about her experience as a survivor. In 2014, she helped launch then-President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden's It's On Us campaign, which raises awareness about sexual assault and encourages bystanders to intervene.
"Allies do more than prevent future assaults; they help carry the heavy truth that colleges are not safe, but they can and should be," she wrote in a 2014 piece for Bust. "Only nonsurvivors can ensure that when we look back, we can say that compassion, not trauma, changed the world."