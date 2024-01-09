Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56

New details on Sinéad O'Connor's passing have been disclosed.

Almost six months after the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer died at the age of 56, her cause of death has been attributed to "natural causes," a rep for London's Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed to TMZ on Jan. 9, adding, "the coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

O'Connor's family shared news of her passing on July 26, telling RTE, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

The following day, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed they responded to "reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address," noting at the time that her death wasn't being treated as "suspicious."