Rosalía Breaks Silence on Rauw Alejandro Breakup

Watch : Rauw Alejandro Confirms Rosalia Breakup & Denies Cheating Rumors

Rosalía is speaking out on where she stands with ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

The "Despechá" singer, 30, shared that there are no hard feelings between her and the Puerto Rican artist, also 30, after the two ended their engagement earlier this year.

"I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," Rosalía wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Stories July 27. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."

Her statement comes a day after Rauw confirmed he and Rosalía had broken up after two years together.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he posted in Spanish on his Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

In fact, Rauw—who first sparked romance rumors with the "La Fama" singer in August 2021—wanted to set the record straight on any rumors that had emerged.