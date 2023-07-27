Rosalía Breaks Silence on Rauw Alejandro Breakup

Rosalía shared that she has nothing but love for her ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro, a day after he slammed rumors that their breakup was due to "third parties or infidelity."

Watch: Rauw Alejandro Confirms Rosalia Breakup & Denies Cheating Rumors

Rosalía is speaking out on where she stands with ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.

The "Despechá" singer, 30, shared that there are no hard feelings between her and the Puerto Rican artist, also 30, after the two ended their engagement earlier this year.

"I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," Rosalía wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Stories July 27. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."

Her statement comes a day after Rauw confirmed he and Rosalía had broken up after two years together.

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he posted in Spanish on his Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

In fact, Rauw—who first sparked romance rumors with the "La Fama" singer in August 2021—wanted to set the record straight on any rumors that had emerged.

"During the space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged," the "Todo de ti" singer continued, "and out of the respect I have for her, our families and all that we lived through, I could not stay silent and continue to watch how they try to destroy the story of the most real love that God has permitted me to live."

Rauw ended his statement by acknowledging his fans who have been there for him throughout his professional life as well as "all the happy moments" he and Rosalía have together.

He added, "I never saw myself in a position of even thinking that I would have to give public statements on this matter that is so private to me."

Back in March, the former couple announced they were engaged in the music video for their song "BESO," one of three tracks on their joint EP, RR.

That same month, Rosalía gushed over her life with Rauw.

"I'm lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes?" she told Rauw while speaking to Billboard at the time. "And I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers. For me, our relationship is first, and then there's everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."

And to take a look at other stars who have split this year, keep scrolling...

Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson

The mom of Beyoncé and Solange filed for divorce from the actor on July 26 after eight years of marriage. 

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," Rauw Alejandro wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."

Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders

The Growing Up Chrisley star and the influencer broke up nine months after their October 2022 engagement. "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself," Chase wrote on his Instagram Story July 25. "We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

After two years of marriage, the singer and real estate agent separated, E! News confirmed.

 

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin

The Bear star and Californication actress split up in May 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

The couple called it quits after 18 years of marriage, with a rep for the Yellowstone star telling E! News in May, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann

After 11 years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from the former NFL player in May 2023.

In the divorce proceedings, Kim—who shares Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with Kroy, and is also mom to Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21—is also requesting primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody.

Ultimately, they reconciled.

Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards

Six months after the duo sparked romance rumors, a source confirmed to E! News in May that the singer and the music producer broke up.

Halsey and Alev Aydin

In April, the singer filed legal paperwork to request full physical custody and joint legal custody their son Ender, who she welcomed with the film producer in 2021. "The split was amicable," an insider told E! News at the time, "and they plan to co-parent." 

Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer

The model revealed in April that she and the Magic Mike actor, who share daughter Luca together, were divorcing after two years of marriage. "Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce," Toni wrote on her Instagram Story. "We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca."

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

In court documents filed in April and obtained by E! News, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for her divorce from her husband of 11 years. She listed Jan. 15, 2023 as their date of separation.

 

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris

A source confirmed to E! News in April that the Top Gun: Maverick actor and the model had parted ways after three years of dating.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The pop star and the actor's love story came to an end in April, when news surfaced that the notoriously private couple had broken up after six years of dating

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The Bachelor star confirmed he was single in April, eight months after rekindling his on-and-off romance with the lawyer. 

Ricard Foyé and Andy Foyé

The Survivor contestants broke up after seven years together. "Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt," Ricard tweeted in April, alongside a famiy photo that included their kids Aurelia and Lucia. "We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies."

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The actress and the former CAA agent broke up after more than 11 years of marriage. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they shared in a joint statement in March. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios

The Culpo Sisters star confirmed her split with the NFL player in March, calling herself "single" in a TikTok video. The couple were together for two years before parting ways.

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

The couple announced in March they were putting a pause on their relationship, sharing in a joint statement to E! News, "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family."

Tinx and Sansho Scott

The TikTok star confirmed her split with the photographer in March, sharing in a TikTok, "I don't have a boyfriend anymore."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules stars split in March, with him offering a public apology after cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana," Tom said on Instagram. "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Amid news of the affair, Raquel also issued an apology reading, in part: "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's eight-year marriage came to an end in February, when her husband filed for divorce and cited in legal documents obtained by E! News there's "no reasonable hope for reconciliation." The couple's official separation date was listed as Feb. 19, 2023 in the filing.

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

Her rep confirmed in February that she split with her fiancé, and Avril went on to debut a romance with Tyga days later. 

Joanna Goddard and Alex Williams

The Cup of Jo influencer shared in a February blog that she and her husband separated after 13 years of marriage. The couple will "always be over-the-moon co-parents to our two beautiful boys" Toby and Anton, she wrote, though they "won't be married anymore."

Amelie Zilber and Blake Gray

The TikTokers announced their split in March. "We will always be there for each other and look fondly on the love we shared," they wrote on their respective Instagram Stories. "No one is at fault, and we came to this decision mutually."

Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her fiancé broke up about a year after they got engaged. The pair, who share daughter Emma, wrote in a February joint statement, "It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple."

Mackenzie Edwards and Ryan Edwards

The former Teen Mom star filed for divorce from Ryan in late February after nearly six years of marriage.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby

The pair broke up after five years together. The Game of Thrones star shared on social media in February that it was "the end of an era."

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch

The singer split with the CEO of Lox Club, per a February newsletter sent to the dating app's subscribers that noted: "Austin is single again."

Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi

The Love Island USA season four winners went their separate ways after taking home the $100,000 prize. "Timmy and I are no longer together, so there's no more 'Zimmy,'" Zeta shared in January, citing their struggles with communication as one of the reasons for the split. "You could be an amazing person, and if we're not able to communicate, it's just not gonna work."

