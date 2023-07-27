Rosalía Breaks Silence on Rauw Alejandro Breakup

Rosalía is speaking out on where she stands with ex-fiancé Rauw Alejandro.
The "Despechá" singer, 30, shared that there are no hard feelings between her and the Puerto Rican artist, also 30, after the two ended their engagement earlier this year.
"I love, respect and admire Raúl very much," Rosalía wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Stories July 27. "Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting."
Her statement comes a day after Rauw confirmed he and Rosalía had broken up after two years together.
"Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement," he posted in Spanish on his Instagram Stories July 26. "There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity."
In fact, Rauw—who first sparked romance rumors with the "La Fama" singer in August 2021—wanted to set the record straight on any rumors that had emerged.
"During the space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, erroneous public allegations have emerged," the "Todo de ti" singer continued, "and out of the respect I have for her, our families and all that we lived through, I could not stay silent and continue to watch how they try to destroy the story of the most real love that God has permitted me to live."
Rauw ended his statement by acknowledging his fans who have been there for him throughout his professional life as well as "all the happy moments" he and Rosalía have together.
He added, "I never saw myself in a position of even thinking that I would have to give public statements on this matter that is so private to me."
Back in March, the former couple announced they were engaged in the music video for their song "BESO," one of three tracks on their joint EP, RR.
That same month, Rosalía gushed over her life with Rauw.
"I'm lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes?" she told Rauw while speaking to Billboard at the time. "And I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers. For me, our relationship is first, and then there's everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."
