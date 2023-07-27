The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

The Kardashians will be back on TV screens very soon—bible.
In fact, on the same day as the season three finale of the Hulu reality series was released, it was confirmed that season four will premiere Sept. 28. Back in May, The Kardashians was renewed, extending its original deal from 40 episodes to 60—which means we'll likely be keeping up with the family for at least six seasons.
And the most recent installment included plenty of drama, including a feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The animosity had stemmed from the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, who had designed the Poosh founder's wedding dress for her and Travis Barker's lavish nuptials in Italy earlier that year.
And after documenting her and Travis' fertility journey during season two, Kourtney explained that the couple were "officially done" with IVF. "We would love a baby more than anything," she explained during the third season's premiere, "but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
And it will. In June, as the new season was airing, Kourtney revealed on social media that she and Travis are expecting their first child together. As for whether season four will follow her pregnancy journey, viewers will have to tune in this fall to find out.
Of course, the Kardashians are no strangers to sharing major family milestones on their show as also during the season three premiere, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she and ex Tristan Thompson's had named their now-12-month-old son Tatum Thompson. And following Tristan's cheating scandals, viewers saw the former couple—who also share daughter True Thompson, 5—navigate their relationship as coparents.
In fact, during the season three finale of The Kardashians, released July 27, Khloe dropped a bombshell about her personal life when she revealed that Tristan and his 16-year-old brother Amari had moved in with her following the death of their mom Andrea in January.
"You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right," Khloe said. "It's not the way I was raised."
And while her living status with her ex-partner may raise eyebrows, the reality star set the record straight when it comes to how she sees things.
"I know it's hard for everyone to believe, but I love, love, love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does," she said on the show. "Tristan is the father of my kids."
