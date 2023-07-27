The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : Why Tristan Thompson Moved Back in With Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians will be back on TV screens very soon—bible.

In fact, on the same day as the season three finale of the Hulu reality series was released, it was confirmed that season four will premiere Sept. 28. Back in May, The Kardashians was renewed, extending its original deal from 40 episodes to 60—which means we'll likely be keeping up with the family for at least six seasons.

And the most recent installment included plenty of drama, including a feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The animosity had stemmed from the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, who had designed the Poosh founder's wedding dress for her and Travis Barker's lavish nuptials in Italy earlier that year.

And after documenting her and Travis' fertility journey during season two, Kourtney explained that the couple were "officially done" with IVF. "We would love a baby more than anything," she explained during the third season's premiere, "but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."