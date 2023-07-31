Below Deck's Captain Lee and Kate Chastain Are Teaming Up for a New TV Show: All the Details

Watch : Below Deck's Captain Lee Promises a "Wild Season"

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are setting sail on a brand new adventure together.

The Below Deck alums are teaming up to host Bravo's new weekly TV series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, E! News can exclusively reveal.

The show will feature the longtime captain and former chief stew breaking down the biggest Bravo TV moments of the week. From Below Deck Down Under and Project Runway to the various Real Housewives cities and the new spinoff Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the reality stars will give their two cents on the OMG moments every Bravoholic is talking about.

And, according to Kate, fans can expect lots of hilarious and unexpected takes from Captain Lee.

"Captain Lee's very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe," Kate exclusively told E! News. "For example, he used to love Don't Be Tardy—I did not see that one coming, but he loved it.