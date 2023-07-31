Exclusive

Below Deck's Captain Lee and Kate Chastain Are Teaming Up for a New TV Show: All the Details

Longtime Below Deck BFFs Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are setting sail on a new adventure together and E! News has the exclusive first look at their new Bravo series Couch Talk.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are setting sail on a brand new adventure together.

The Below Deck alums are teaming up to host Bravo's new weekly TV series Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate, E! News can exclusively reveal. 

The show will feature the longtime captain and former chief stew breaking down the biggest Bravo TV moments of the week. From Below Deck Down Under and Project Runway to the various Real Housewives cities and the new spinoff Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, the reality stars will give their two cents on the OMG moments every Bravoholic is talking about.

And, according to Kate, fans can expect lots of hilarious and unexpected takes from Captain Lee.

"Captain Lee's very surprising with what he has opinions on in the Bravo universe," Kate exclusively told E! News. "For example, he used to love Don't Be Tardy—I did not see that one coming, but he loved it.

Former Below Deck Sailing Yacht Stars: Where Are They Now?

And, yes, Lee did have plenty of thoughts on the biggest Bravo scandal of the year.

"He surprisingly did have passionate thoughts about Scandoval," Kate noted of the affair between Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. "He said that Sandoval the was poor man's Johnny Depp and I was like, 'Look at you Captain Lee with your finger on the pulse of pop culture.' It's hilarious."

See a sneak peek of Kate and Lee's Couch antics in the exclusive teaser above.

For fans who can't wait to see Lee and Kate reunite when Couch Talk premieres Aug. 14, the dynamic duo will make a guest appearance on the Aug. 3 episode of Project Runway for a special Below Deck-themed fashion challenge.

Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate premieres Monday, Aug. 14, at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Keep reading to relive the wildest Below Deck guests in Bravo history.

Oh Captain, My Captain

The Bravo franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests, including Georgia, who was a little too flirty with no-nonsense leader Captain Lee Rosbach.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party—at least, that's what this demanding guest asked for. Was it eyebrow-raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam? Yes. Was it still epic because of how excited he was? Also yes.

Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores? The season eight Below Deck charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded the Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Fighting Over James

The first charter of Below Deck season eight was certainly a memorable one. We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little handsy with deckhand Jack Stirrup. Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Impossible Request

For the most part, the charter guest is always right. However, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, charter guest Erica requested that Captain Glenn Shephard do something to make the ship stop rocking. Unfortunately for Erica, they were in the middle of a thunderstorm and Captain Glenn didn't have the power to control the weather.

Other highlights from this charter group include a woman with hours worth of stories, bullying accusations among the ladies and so much more.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was. On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why. On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight-up ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

