Pregnant Shawn Johnson Is Open to Having More Kids—With One Caveat

If retired NFL pro Andrew East was drawing up the game plan, he and pregnant Shawn Johnson East would have a whole football team's worth of kids.
But since it's his 4-foot-9 retired Olympic gymnast wife who's birthing what she's called "very large babies that take a large toll on my body", the 6-foot-2 former long snapper punted the decision her way.
And after welcoming 8-pound, 8-ounce daughter Drew, 3, and 9-pound, 13-ounce son Jett, 2, "I feel like at the moment, our family is complete with three," Shawn explained in an exclusive interview with E! News.
Though to appease Andrew, one of five siblings, "I said, 'Well, I can tell you this, this will be my last pregnancy,'" she said. "I'm up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that's something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy."
This not being her first trip around the uneven parallel bars so to speak, the 31-year-old is well aware "the damage C-sections can do," she noted. "And I've been so lucky to be able to get pregnant and carry babies. But three C-sections will take a toll. And I want to be able to be that mom that's chasing my children around for years and years and years."
And perhaps doing a bit of showing off as well?
While son Jett is already displaying an aptitude for making melodies ("He's a really musical kid, he just loves music"), her daughter enjoys dance and "anything girly" says Shawn. (Plus the boxing mitts and helmet she and Andrew, 31, recently gifted to Jett.)
Then there's her other hobby.
"She does a gymnastics camp that she loves," says Shawn, noting it's more "padded playground" than Olympic training center.
And though, theoretically, the toddler could have a leg up on her fellow campers, she basically DGAF.
"She still asks Daddy to teach her gymnastic stuff instead of me, which kills me," revealed Shawn, who collected a gold medal and three silvers competing in Beijing in 2008. "I think it's the funniest thing in the entire world. Like she wanted to learn a handstand and I was like, 'Let me show you.' And she's like, 'No, no, Mama. Daddy.' And I was like, all righty."
Because don't get it [insert fancy gymnastics term here] twisted: Shawn is handling her final pregnancy like a champ.
Despite battling some nausea (perhaps helped by a July 27 trip to Dairy Queen for Miracle Treat Day, the franchise donating proceeds from each Blizzard sold to local children's hospitals through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals), "I feel good," said Shawn of living that second trimester life. "I forget I'm pregnant except for the fatigue and the aches and pains. And then I'm like, 'Why can't I get my shoes on? Oh, yeah. There's a baby in there.'"