Pregnant Shawn Johnson Is Open to Having More Kids—With One Caveat

Watch : Shawn Johnson & Husband Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 3

If retired NFL pro Andrew East was drawing up the game plan, he and pregnant Shawn Johnson East would have a whole football team's worth of kids.

But since it's his 4-foot-9 retired Olympic gymnast wife who's birthing what she's called "very large babies that take a large toll on my body", the 6-foot-2 former long snapper punted the decision her way.

And after welcoming 8-pound, 8-ounce daughter Drew, 3, and 9-pound, 13-ounce son Jett, 2, "I feel like at the moment, our family is complete with three," Shawn explained in an exclusive interview with E! News.

Though to appease Andrew, one of five siblings, "I said, 'Well, I can tell you this, this will be my last pregnancy,'" she said. "I'm up for helping babies around the world who need families. I think we can have that conversation later if that's something we want to talk about. But this will be our last pregnancy."