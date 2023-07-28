Shop These 21 Items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Before They Sell Out: Dyson, UGG, Supergoop! & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can score deals on fashion, beauty, home, and more from top brands.
This is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year, so this sale isn't something you want to miss. The sale ends on August 6th, so you still have a little over a week to shop, but you better do it fast. A lot of the popular items have already sold out, so make sure to head over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and grab your favorite products right now. Brands you can still shop include Birkenstock, UGG, Free People, Madewell, Supergoop!, Bobbi Brown, MAC Cosmetics, Barefoot Dreams, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Le Creuset, and more.
So, here's your fair warning. We're showing you all of our favorite deals that are at risk of selling out before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends. Read on for more.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish look.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills has some of the best brow products on the market, and you can get their famous brow care products in a kit for only $30. You'll get a full size Brow Wiz that has a brow pencil and brow brush, and a mini size Brow Genius serum.
ghd Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron
This 1-inch flat iron is a 3-time Allure Best of Beauty winner, so you know you have to take advantage of this deal. Get this award-winning hair tool with "predictive technology" that adjusts to your hair's needs for $92 off!
MAC In Hindsight Eye Set
Easily create the perfect eye look with this set from MAC. You get an eyeshadow palette with six versatile shades and a travel size tube of their popular MACstack mascara.
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
Don't forget to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kitchenware section for deals on pots, pans, dinnerware and more. You can get this Dutch oven from fan-favorite brand Le Creuset for $135 off.
Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set
Protect yourself from the hot summer sun this season with this deal on a Supergoop! sunscreen set. Supergoop! sunscreen is lightweight and moisturizing. In this set, you get one tube of the Play SPF 50 sunscreen and two different sized tubes of the Unseen SPF 40 sunscreen.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
This super soft and cozy animal print throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams for $60 off. This would make a great addition to your living room to provide you and your guests ultimate comfort.
NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit
Get the popular NuFace microcurrent device in a starter kit with other NuFace essentials for $80 off. The kit comes with the MINI+ facial toning device that uses microcurrents to lift, smooth, and tighten your skin. You also get the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Creme Activator, and an application brush.
NARS Blush Duo
Grab a two-pack of the iconic and award-winning NARS blush in the shade Orgasm for only $40.
FP Movement Way Home Skort
You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day.
Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set
The Sunday Riley Good Genes serum and the C.E.O. brightening serum are some cult favorite beauty products. This Radiance Duo targets texture, dullness, dark spots, discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles for smooth, bright skin.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors.
PURA x Illume Bestsellers Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set
Keep your home smelling nice and fresh with this PURA x Nordstrom diffuser set. The PURA diffuser you can control from your phone holds two scents so you can choose from the four fragrances provided in the set (Simply Lavender, Vanilla Chiffon, Yuzu Citron, Linens & Surf).
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's is a long-time well-loved skincare brand that has tons of sales available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This is their highly-rated all-over body moisturizer that has a "non-greasy texture" made best for those with dry skin. You can get this in a pouch or bottle.
Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater
Of course, fall is cardigan season. Get this chunky knit fisherman cardigan that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe this upcoming season.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo
Charlotte Tilbury is another popular luxury makeup brand with items quickly running out at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. This Pillow Talk mascara is made to lift and lengthen your lashes with its special brush.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
Get a pan set from shopper-favorite brand Our Place that is designed to have more than one function. You can use this pan to fry, steam, sautee, and more. It's made with a long-lasting nonstick coating and comes with a strainer and wooden spoon.
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio
This Laura Mercier set comes with three of their full size eyeshadow sticks with a creamy, buildable, and pigmented formula that you can apply with ease.
BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Grab this highly rated BLISSY hypoallergenic silk pillowcase for a comfy, good night's rest that also "supports better hair and skin health." This pillowcase is available in nine colors.
Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Duo Set
Bobbi Brown products are selling out fast, so make sure to grab your favorites while you can. This lip duo includes a full size lipstick and lip gloss for a complete lip look any time of day.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
