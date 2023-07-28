Shop These 21 Items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Before They Sell Out: Dyson, UGG, Supergoop! & More

Unfortunately, the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale aren't going to last forever. Shop these big sellout risks now!

By Kayla Almero Jul 28, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DealsLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop HomeNordstrom Anniversary Sale
E-Comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sellout Risks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't love a good deal? We certainly do. Luckily, we are in the midst of summer sale season, and Nordstrom is having their huge anniversary sale where you can score deals on fashion, beauty, home, and more from top brands. 

This is Nordstrom's biggest event of the year, so this sale isn't something you want to miss. The sale ends on August 6th, so you still have a little over a week to shop, but you better do it fast. A lot of the popular items have already sold out, so make sure to head over to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and grab your favorite products right now. Brands you can still shop include Birkenstock, UGG, Free People, Madewell, Supergoop!, Bobbi Brown, MAC Cosmetics, Barefoot Dreams, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Le Creuset, and more. 

So, here's your fair warning. We're showing you all of our favorite deals that are at risk of selling out before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends. Read on for more.

read
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is Open to All: Shop the Best Deals on Beauty, Fashion, Home & More

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal 

This is Birkenstock's first time at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair while you can. Get this sandal for a comfy foot and a stylish look. 

$170
$130
Nordstrom

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills has some of the best brow products on the market, and you can get their famous brow care products in a kit for only $30. You'll get a full size Brow Wiz that has a brow pencil and brow brush, and a mini size Brow Genius serum. 

$49
$32
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Birthday for Tristan Thompson’s Brother

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Moved in With Her

3

Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande

ghd Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron

This 1-inch flat iron is a 3-time Allure Best of Beauty winner, so you know you have to take advantage of this deal. Get this award-winning hair tool with "predictive technology" that adjusts to your hair's needs for $92 off! 

$280
$187
Nordstrom

MAC In Hindsight Eye Set

Easily create the perfect eye look with this set from MAC. You get an eyeshadow palette with six versatile shades and a travel size tube of their popular MACstack mascara. 

$62
$42
Nordstrom

Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven   

Don't forget to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kitchenware section for deals on pots, pans, dinnerware and more. You can get this Dutch oven from fan-favorite brand Le Creuset for $135 off. 

$375
$240
Nordstrom

Supergoop! Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Protect yourself from the hot summer sun this season with this deal on a Supergoop! sunscreen set. Supergoop! sunscreen is lightweight and moisturizing. In this set, you get one tube of the Play SPF 50 sunscreen and two different sized tubes of the Unseen SPF 40 sunscreen. 

 

$78
$52
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket 

This super soft and cozy animal print throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams for $60 off. This would make a great addition to your living room to provide you and your guests ultimate comfort.  

$180
$119
Nordstrom

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit

Get the popular NuFace microcurrent device in a starter kit with other NuFace essentials for $80 off. The kit comes with the MINI+ facial toning device that uses microcurrents to lift, smooth, and tighten your skin. You also get the Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Creme Activator, and an application brush. 

$245
$165
Nordstrom

NARS Blush Duo 

Grab a two-pack of the iconic and award-winning NARS blush in the shade Orgasm for only $40.

$64
$40
Nordstrom

FP Movement Way Home Skort

You've seen the Free People Way Home shorts everywhere, but did you know they also have a skort option? You can get that trending smocked waistband with a cute skirt that has built in shorts for ultimate comfort and confidence as you go about your day. 

 

$50
$34
Nordstrom

Sunday Riley Radiance Duo Set

The Sunday Riley Good Genes serum and the C.E.O. brightening serum are some cult favorite beauty products. This Radiance Duo targets texture, dullness, dark spots, discoloration, fine lines and wrinkles for smooth, bright skin.  

$165
$114
Nordstrom

UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

UGG is a huge seller at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to grab a pair for yourself to wear in the upcoming fall and winter seasons. This style of UGG slippers is super trendy right now. They come in six different colors. 

$110
$75
Nordstrom

PURA x Illume Bestsellers Smart Diffuser & Fragrance Set

Keep your home smelling nice and fresh with this PURA x Nordstrom diffuser set. The PURA diffuser you can control from your phone holds two scents so you can choose from the four fragrances provided in the set (Simply Lavender, Vanilla Chiffon, Yuzu Citron, Linens & Surf). 

$121
$85
Nordstrom

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's is a long-time well-loved skincare brand that has tons of sales available at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. This is their highly-rated all-over body moisturizer that has a "non-greasy texture" made best for those with dry skin. You can get this in a pouch or bottle.

 

$62
$62
Nordstrom

Madewell Cable Ashmont Cardigan Sweater

Of course, fall is cardigan season. Get this chunky knit fisherman cardigan that will definitely become a staple in your wardrobe this upcoming season. 

 

$118
$79
Nordstrom

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara Duo 

Charlotte Tilbury is another popular luxury makeup brand with items quickly running out at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. This Pillow Talk mascara is made to lift and lengthen your lashes with its special brush. 

 

$58
$40
Nordstrom

Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set

Get a pan set from shopper-favorite brand Our Place that is designed to have more than one function. You can use this pan to fry, steam, sautee, and more. It's made with a long-lasting nonstick coating and comes with a strainer and wooden spoon. 

 

$150
$113
Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio

This Laura Mercier set comes with three of their full size eyeshadow sticks with a creamy, buildable, and pigmented formula that you can apply with ease. 

 

$96
$60
Nordstrom

BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Grab this highly rated BLISSY hypoallergenic silk pillowcase for a comfy, good night's rest that also "supports better hair and skin health." This pillowcase is available in nine colors. 

 

$80
$56
Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Duo Set

Bobbi Brown products are selling out fast, so make sure to grab your favorites while you can. This lip duo includes a full size lipstick and lip gloss for a complete lip look any time of day. 

 

$64
$32
Nordstrom

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler 

The Dyson Airwrap that you've been seeing all over social media is on sale! This tool is a multi-styler that has re-engineered how to curl and style one's hair. You get several attachments with this purchase for even more styling options.  

 

$660
$600
Nordstrom

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:

  • July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members. 
  • July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone. 

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?

Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price. 

Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?

You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out. 

How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals. 

Looking for deals to shop at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? Check out our list of the best home deals you can score. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Hosts Birthday for Tristan Thompson’s Brother

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Moved in With Her

3

Ethan Slater's Estranged Wife Lilly Jay Slams Ariana Grande

4

All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

5

Barbie's Simu Liu Addresses Awkward Exchange With Ryan Gosling