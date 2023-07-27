Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent After Romantic PDA-Filled Vacation

Watch : Lindsie Chrisley Slams Vile Remarks About Dad Todd's Coronavirus

Lindsie Chrisley has made her new relationship Instagram official.

Todd Chrisley's eldest daughter introduced fans to her boyfriend Trent on social media on July 26, sharing PDA-filled photos from their recent romantic getaway to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart," Lindsie, who shares 11-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, wrote on Instagram. "It's where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds.⁣"

The Southern Tea podcast host concluded her post with a loving tribute to her new partner.

⁣

"I've found a man that will carry my bag when it's too heavy," the 33-year-old continued. "Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent."