Lindsie Chrisley Debuts New Boyfriend Trent After Romantic PDA-Filled Vacation

Lindsie Chrisley has made her new relationship Instagram official.
Todd Chrisley's eldest daughter introduced fans to her boyfriend Trent on social media on July 26, sharing PDA-filled photos from their recent romantic getaway to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart," Lindsie, who shares 11-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, wrote on Instagram. "It's where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds."
The Southern Tea podcast host concluded her post with a loving tribute to her new partner.
"I've found a man that will carry my bag when it's too heavy," the 33-year-old continued. "Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way. Forever grateful, I love you Trent."
Lindsie also reposted a quote about fighting for her new love.
"So it's not gonna be easy. It's going to be really hard; we're gonna have to work at this everyday," read the message, "but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me... everyday."
Lindsie's romance comes two years after she and Will finalized their divorce in 2021 after nine years of marriage.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum first revealed she was dating someone in June during an Instagram Q & A, but refused to reveal Trent's identity at the time.
"Just know that I have a boyfriend," she shared, before clarifying it's definitely not Will or ex-boyfriend Thomas Mollura, who she dated for several months in 2022. "For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it's [my ex-husband] Will (who's also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it's not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."