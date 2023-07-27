LeBron James Shares Update on Son Bronny's Health After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James posted a new message about his family following his teenage son Bronny James' recent health emergency.

Watch: LeBron James' Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James is speaking out about his son Bronny James' recovery following his recent health scare.

Days after the 18-year-old rushed to the hospital July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, the NBA legend shared how he was doing and expressed his family's gratitude for the support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on X (formerly Twitter) July 27. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

LeBron added, "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

His family's spokesperson had said in a July 25 statement that Bronny was "in stable condition and no longer in ICU," adding, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Following news of Bronny's hospitalization, several fellow pro-athletes shared their well-wishes on social media. NFL star Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in January, wrote on X, "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson wrote, "Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah's son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery."

Two weeks before his hospitalization, Bronny, who is predicted to be a top candidate in the 2024 NBA draft, joined his dad and mom Savannah James, as well as siblings Bryce James, 16, and Zhuri James, 8, at the 2023 ESPYS. During the award ceremony, LeBron won the trophy for Best Record-Breaking Performance and took the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife, who he called a "queen," and children.

"I also want to thank my beautiful kids, Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. I mean, it means so much to me to have you guys here up on stage," he said, later adding about his sons, "I'm so proud of these two men standing right behind me tonight. You see, they're on their own basketball journey. And no matter how far they choose to go, they're not cheating this game and that inspires me."

