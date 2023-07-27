LeBron James Shares Update on Son Bronny's Health After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : LeBron James' Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James is speaking out about his son Bronny James' recovery following his recent health scare.

Days after the 18-year-old rushed to the hospital July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, the NBA legend shared how he was doing and expressed his family's gratitude for the support.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I'm so grateful," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on X (formerly Twitter) July 27. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love."

LeBron added, "Will have more to say when we're ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang"

His family's spokesperson had said in a July 25 statement that Bronny was "in stable condition and no longer in ICU," adding, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."