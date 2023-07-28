Real Housewives of Atlanta Preview: Marlo Hampton Gets a Shocking Text From Drew Sidora's Husband

Marlo Hampton and Drew Sidora's friendship? Not so peachy at the moment.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars hash out drama involving Drew's husband Ralph Pittman in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' July 30 episode.
While on a cast trip to Portugal, Marlo shares a text she gets from Ralph, which, according to a screenshot reads, "Marlo, I understand that you're saying disrespectful things about me on this trip. I am disappointed because I thought we were cool and I've been nothing but nice to you. I forgave you for the disrespectful things you said about me last year and now it's getting old. Please keep my name out your mouth."
Cut to a flashback of Drew asking Marlo if she files taxes. Marlo then makes a dig about Ralph's employment status, quipping about him working "in technology."
Back at the hotel, Marlo addresses her jab with Drew.
"I should have probably not brought his name up, but I feel that I did not say anything awful," she explains. "You said where do you get I money from, I said the same place your husband—technology."
But Kenya Moore calls Marlo out for "being facetious" with the comment. Her response?
"I apologize to your husband," Marlo adds. "I'm not gonna text him because he's a man. I'm just gonna talk to his wife who can deliver the message to him."
But Drew isn't buying it. "Why is his name in your mouth?" she replies. "I don't think it's fair to say negative things about my husband."
The whole argument has Shereé Whitfield confused. "To be honest with you, I don't understand," she notes in a confessional. "I don't know what Ralph does, but if Marlo knows him to be in the tech field, why is Drew mad?"
See how the drama unfolds when The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
