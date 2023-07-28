Real Housewives of Atlanta Preview: Marlo Hampton Gets a Shocking Text From Drew Sidora's Husband

Watch : Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Preview RHOA Season 15 DRAMA

Marlo Hampton and Drew Sidora's friendship? Not so peachy at the moment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars hash out drama involving Drew's husband Ralph Pittman in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' July 30 episode.

While on a cast trip to Portugal, Marlo shares a text she gets from Ralph, which, according to a screenshot reads, "Marlo, I understand that you're saying disrespectful things about me on this trip. I am disappointed because I thought we were cool and I've been nothing but nice to you. I forgave you for the disrespectful things you said about me last year and now it's getting old. Please keep my name out your mouth."

Cut to a flashback of Drew asking Marlo if she files taxes. Marlo then makes a dig about Ralph's employment status, quipping about him working "in technology."

Back at the hotel, Marlo addresses her jab with Drew.