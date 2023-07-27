Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Bombshell Court Battle Revisited in Netflix Documentary Trailer

Watch : Amber Heard Agrees to Settle Johnny Depp Defamation Case

It's time for an even closer look at a trial that captured the nation's attention.

Over one year after Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard came to its conclusion, Netflix is reexamining the lawsuit and its cultural impact in the upcoming documentary Depp v. Heard.

And as the trailer, released July 27, makes clear, the documentary will go far beyond the courtroom and examine how the case took social media ablaze. In fact, the trailer shows a glimpse at the incessant coverage on the news and social media, noting how the attention ultimately shaped the trial.

"Depp was the one who wanted the cameras in the courtroom, she didn't," one person notes in a voice over, with another adding, "I would argue it's a PR campaign disguised as a defamation case."

Another sums up just how big the story became by saying, "This has moved away from a news story or a lawsuit and has transformed into a cultural moment."