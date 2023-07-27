U.S. Soccer Star Lindsey Horan Addresses World Cup Scuffle With the Netherlands' Daniëlle van de Donk

Things got heated as the U.S. took on the Netherlands during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Especially between USWNT co-captain Lindsay Horan and Dutch midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk. In the second half of the group stage match between United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, July 27, the already-physical game took a turn when van de Donk sent the U.S. midfielder crashing down with a tackle near the sideline.
The move prompted the two athletes, who are teammates the French team Olympique Lyonnais to exchange angry words, and even shove one another, prompting a referee to intervene.
But Horan had the last word as just minutes later she put the U.S. on the board by scoring a header off teammate Rose Lavelle's corner, bringing the game to a 1-1. (The teams ultimately ended the game with a draw.)
However there were no hard feelings between the players. In fact, Horan and van de Donk proved they left it all on the field hugging it out and posing for a selfie together, which the Netherlands women's national football team posted on social media with the caption, "Update: everyone's good!"
"Me and Dan always go up against each other," Horan told Fox Soccer in a post-game interview. "It's a physical battle. I respect her so much because that's how it should be. It should be competitive at all times. I think once we got to that tackle, all I wanted to do was score."
She continued, "In the heat of the moment, I got a little pissed at her but Rose put in an absolute dime and I got on the end of it and happy for the goal."
