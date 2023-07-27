RHOC's Emily Simpson Reveals What Bothers Her Most About Her Ozempic Use

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Though she said her Ozempic use was effective, she also noted it was short-lived. Rather, she credits hitting the gym seven days a week for her new slimmed-down look.

"The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,'" she explained. "And it's like, yes, I did use that nine months ago, but I don't like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. At least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day."

Emily has been candid about her struggles with weight fluctuation. Following knee surgery, the mother of three underwent a major health and wellness journey in 2019. And earlier this year, she shared her decision to undergo lower face/neck lift surgery plus have a breast implant removal and lift procedure after gaining and losing more weight.

"Just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age," she wrote on Instagram in February. "I still work out hard and work out consistently, but once you reach a certain age there are just things you cannot change naturally. I choose a combo approach!"

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.