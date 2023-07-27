Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Serve Up Date Night Style During L.A. Outing

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

You'll idolize this couple's date night fashion.

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake stopped by the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on July 26 for a stylish evening out with friends. The actress wore a black halter crop top and long colorful skirt for the occasion while the rapper sported a black leather vest over a coordinating top and jeans.

The outing comes two and a half months after Lily-Rose, 24, debuted her relationship with 070 Shake, 26, by sharing a picture of the couple kissing to Instagram Stories, noting in May it's been "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

And it looks like their love has continued to bloom as The Idol star and the musician have been seen going on lunch and coffee dates in New York and sharing a kiss at Los Angeles International Airport.

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake have also continued to give fans glimpses into their romance on social media—sharing selfies their twinning moments in coordinating leather jackets and gloves, dinners out and celebration of the recording artist's (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena and also goes by Dani Moon) birthday.