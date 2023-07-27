Lily-Rose Depp and Girlfriend 070 Shake Serve Up Date Night Style During L.A. Outing

Months after Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake debuted their romance, the actress and the musician had a fashionable dinner date with friends at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.

Watch: Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Romance With "Crush" 070 Shake

You'll idolize this couple's date night fashion.

Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake stopped by the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. on July 26 for a stylish evening out with friends. The actress wore a black halter crop top and long colorful skirt for the occasion while the rapper sported a black leather vest over a coordinating top and jeans.

The outing comes two and a half months after Lily-Rose, 24, debuted her relationship with 070 Shake, 26, by sharing a picture of the couple kissing to Instagram Stories, noting in May it's been "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

And it looks like their love has continued to bloom as The Idol star and the musician have been seen going on lunch and coffee dates in New York and sharing a kiss at Los Angeles International Airport

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake have also continued to give fans glimpses into their romance on social media—sharing selfies their twinning moments in coordinating leather jackets and gloves, dinners out and celebration of the recording artist's (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena and also goes by Dani Moon) birthday.

photos
Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake Pack on PDA During NYC Date

"Happy birthday love of my life," the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis wrote on Instagram Stories in June, adding in another post, "Te amo Dani."

To see the photo from Lily-Rose and 070 Shake's recent date and more snaps of the pair, keep reading.

 

Rebel / BACKGRID
Dinner Date

The couple rocked some serious style during their night out at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. in July 2023.

Instagram
"Te Amo"

In June 2023, Lily-Rose Depp posted a sweet photo of herself kissing 070 Shake (whose real name is Danielle Balbuena).

Instagram
Birthday Wishes

Lily-Rose shared an Instagram tribute in honor of her girlfriend's birthday on June 13, 2023.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddy

Lily-Rose brought a friend along for their stroll in the city.

Instagram
Fists Up

070 Shake (who also goes by Dani Moon) snapped a selfie of the stars in leather jackets and gloves.

Instagram
Blossoming Love

Johnny Depp's daughter wrapped her arm around her girlfriend.

Instagram
Striking a Pose

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake looked fierce in a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Dinner for Two

The duo embraced over an intimate candlelit dinner.

SplashNews.com
Keeping Her Close

The pair were huddled together during a romantic Paris outing in February 2023.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Lily shared a candid photo on her Instagram Story in June 2023.

Instagram
New Perspective

The actress shared a tender moment between the couple.

