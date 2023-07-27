Russell Crowe Reflects on Chance Encounter With Sinéad O’Connor a Year Before Her Death

Watch : Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56

For Russell Crowe, nothing will ever compare to this memorable encounter.

In the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's death, the actor shared a moving tribute in which he reflected on a chance meeting with the late singer outside a pub in a suburb of Dublin.

"Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us," Russell began a series of tweets July 26. "One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over."

The Beautiful Mind star continued, "There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness 'oh, it's you Russell.'"

The 59-year-old noted that she then went on to join the group for a cup of tea.

"In a conversation without fences," he recalled, "we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer."