Russell Crowe Reflects on Chance Encounter With Sinéad O’Connor a Year Before Her Death

For Russell Crowe, nothing will ever compare to this memorable encounter.
In the wake of Sinéad O'Connor's death, the actor shared a moving tribute in which he reflected on a chance meeting with the late singer outside a pub in a suburb of Dublin.
"Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us," Russell began a series of tweets July 26. "One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman. Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over."
The Beautiful Mind star continued, "There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness 'oh, it's you Russell.'"
The 59-year-old noted that she then went on to join the group for a cup of tea.
"In a conversation without fences," he recalled, "we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer."
The Gladiator actor said he was able to tell the "Nothing Compares 2 U" artist that she was one of his heroes.
"When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights," the Oscar winner finished. "We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."
Sinéad died on July 26, her family confirmed to Irish Broadcaster RTE. She was 56.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."
Her cause of death has not been shared.
Though Sinéad released her last studio album, I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Bossi, almost 10 years ago, the artist had expressed an interest in to once again release new music only weeks before her death.
"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence," she wrote on Facebook July 11. "Very happy to be home. Soon finishing my album. Release early next year. Hopefully touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025."
O'Connor is survived by her three children Jake, 34, Roisin, 28, and 16-year-old Yeshua. Her son Shane died from suicide at the age of 17 last year.