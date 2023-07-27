Bella Hadid Shares She's Nearly 10 Months Sober Amid Health Journey

Bella Hadid is keeping fans updated on her sobriety journey.
And recently, the model celebrated a new milestone.
"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote in a July 25 Instagram post promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"
The update comes after Bella shared in March that she was "5 months alcohol free." And last year, the runway star discussed her decision not to drink.
"My body does not do well with alcohol," Bella told W Magazine in January 2022 while doing her first Dry January. "And in the fashion industry, we work a lot. So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."
So, she made a change.
"I used to drink a lot in college," the 26-year-old, who studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, continued. "After a full day of school, then I would have to go to castings and then go get my art supplies and I would get home and I would drink a bottle of wine and call it a day."
And ultimately, she's expressed how not drinking alcohol is the right move for her.
"I don't feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school," Bella—who has spoken about her battles with anxiety and depression—told InStyle that same month . "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"
This isn't the only way Bella has been focusing on her health. Earlier this month, a source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that the Charlotte Tilbury ambassador—who recently split from boyfriend Marc Kalman after two years of dating—was on medical leave.
"She is treating her Lyme disease," the insider told E! News July 19. "She is not in rehab and has never had a drug or alcohol issue."