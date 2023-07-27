Bella Hadid Shares She's Nearly 10 Months Sober Amid Health Journey

Watch : Bella Hadid Seeks Treatment Amid Split From Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid is keeping fans updated on her sobriety journey.

And recently, the model celebrated a new milestone.

"I'm so proud of anyone pushing through dry July," she wrote in a July 25 Instagram post promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics. "With Kin and lots of self love, I am almost 10 months no alcohol!"

The update comes after Bella shared in March that she was "5 months alcohol free." And last year, the runway star discussed her decision not to drink.

"​​My body does not do well with alcohol," Bella told W Magazine in January 2022 while doing her first Dry January. "And in the fashion industry, we work a lot. So we feel like at night we can play a lot, and then wake up and do it again. And I realized that is not a sustainable life for me to live."

So, she made a change.