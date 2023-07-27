Simu Liu Addresses Awkward Red Carpet Moment With Barbie Co-Star Ryan Gosling

Watch : All the Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

This Ken is addressing the real world.



After a clip of a seemingly awkward red carpet exchange between Barbie costars Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling at a Toronto press day went viral, the Kim's Convenience actor is speaking out to assure fans that all is well in Barbieland.

"I'd beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat," Simu wrote in a July 27 Instagram Story post alongside a photo of him and Ryan from the June event. "He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy."

The Marvel star concluded his post with a message about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike (which began after their event in Canada), adding, "Now let's get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages.!"

As for Ryan himself, that Ken has yet to speak out about the moment.