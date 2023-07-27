Kylie Jenner Shows Subtle Support for Jordyn Woods After Their Reunion

Kylie Jenner offered more proof that she's back on good terms with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, liking recent Instagram photos of the 25-year-old in Greece.

Kylie Jenner and her former bestie might be out of the woods at last.

Following her recent reunion with Jordyn Woods over sushi, the Kardashians star offered more proof that things might be back on track after their public fallout four years ago.

Kylie, 25, helped hype up Jordyn by liking a July 25 Instagram photo of the influencer in a black and white striped swimsuit while on vacation Greece. Jordyn, also 25, posed in the one-piece—which read "J'Adior Mykonos"—while rocking a white skirt, dark sunglasses and a stack of bracelets a during a boat ride off the scenic coast. 

And some fans took Kylie's double tap as a sign that nature is healing. "Kylie liked," one user wrote, "my heart is full."

The one-time inseparable friends hit the rocks in February 2019, when Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. 

Kylie Jenner Through The Years

"I shouldn't even have been there," Jordyn confessed the next month on Red Table Talk. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."

She said they did nothing more than kiss and was adamant she wasn't a "home-wrecker."

"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Jordyn said at the time. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that but I know I'm not the reason."

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

And while her younger sister Jodie Woods has maintained ties to the Kardashian clan (as a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian's now-stepdaughter Alabama Barker), Jordyn has seemingly been on the outs since Tristan's scandal—though Khloe has made it clear she forgives her for that night. 

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," the 39-year-old said in 2021. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."

However, Jordyn and Kylie appeared to mend the fence during a public reunion on July 15, when they were photographed going out for sushi in West Hollywood

Relive King Kylie's friendship with Heir Jordyn through these photos.

Instagram
From Day 1

Kylie and Jordyn began their friendship around 2012 and were almost inseparable. In 2019, they broke contact after it was revealed Jordyn had had an intimate encounter with Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. In July 2023, Kylie and Jordyn were photographed at dinner together in Los Angeles, marking their first public reunion since the cheating scandal broke.

Let's look back at their friendship over the years:

"Get you a best friend that looks at you like this," Jordyn once wrote alongside this Kodak moment between her and Kylie.

Michael Stewart/WireImage
Daring in Denim

The duo sits front row during Jonathan Simkhai's New York Fashion Week runway show in 2016. 

Instagram
Always & Forever

"Twin Souls," the model shared on social media in 2016.

Instagram
Behind-the-Scenes

Jordyn and Kylie snap a selfie a few years back, writing on social media at the time, "When bae surprises you on set."

Instagram
Three Amigas

"They're sisters at this point," Jordyn captioned this photo of her, Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Flaunt What You Got

Hot Mamas! Kylie and Jordyn pause for an impromptu photo shoot in a pair of equally as daring bikinis. 

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Mad Love

"Reposting because whether we like it or not we're stuck together forever," Jordyn captioned this snapshot of the pair in 2017.

Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Another Day, Another Selfie

The girls collab on additions to Kylie's merch line in 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

The besties that travel together, stay together! Kylie and Jordyn are pictured here attending Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show in 2018. 

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Prom Queens

The E! reality star and model board a private jet in 2017 to surprise a lucky fan before his high school prom. 

NGRE / BACKGRID
Twinning

Kylie and Jordyn coordinate their sporty chic ensembles while arriving arm-in-arm to Tristan Thompson's 27th birthday party in March 2018.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE
Supporting Each Other's Dreams

Kylie supports her BFF at the launch event of her activewear line, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. 

Instagram
Good Ol' Days

"We've traveled lives together," the cosmetics mogul gushed on Instagram in 2018. 

Instagram
Out on the Town

Kylie and Jordyn ring in 2019 by each other's side.

Instagram
Time to Get Away

The besties enjoy a tropical vacation with Kylie's little girl, Stormi Webster, in anticipation of her 1st birthday in Feb. 2019. 

