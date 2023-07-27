Kylie Jenner Shows Subtle Support for Jordyn Woods After Their Reunion

Kylie Jenner and her former bestie might be out of the woods at last.
Following her recent reunion with Jordyn Woods over sushi, the Kardashians star offered more proof that things might be back on track after their public fallout four years ago.
Kylie, 25, helped hype up Jordyn by liking a July 25 Instagram photo of the influencer in a black and white striped swimsuit while on vacation Greece. Jordyn, also 25, posed in the one-piece—which read "J'Adior Mykonos"—while rocking a white skirt, dark sunglasses and a stack of bracelets a during a boat ride off the scenic coast.
And some fans took Kylie's double tap as a sign that nature is healing. "Kylie liked," one user wrote, "my heart is full."
The one-time inseparable friends hit the rocks in February 2019, when Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party.
"I shouldn't even have been there," Jordyn confessed the next month on Red Table Talk. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."
She said they did nothing more than kiss and was adamant she wasn't a "home-wrecker."
"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Jordyn said at the time. "Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him and I understand that but I know I'm not the reason."
And while her younger sister Jodie Woods has maintained ties to the Kardashian clan (as a close friend of Kourtney Kardashian's now-stepdaughter Alabama Barker), Jordyn has seemingly been on the outs since Tristan's scandal—though Khloe has made it clear she forgives her for that night.
"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," the 39-year-old said in 2021. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."
However, Jordyn and Kylie appeared to mend the fence during a public reunion on July 15, when they were photographed going out for sushi in West Hollywood.
