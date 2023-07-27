Kylie Jenner Shows Subtle Support for Jordyn Woods After Their Reunion

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Kylie Jenner and her former bestie might be out of the woods at last.

Following her recent reunion with Jordyn Woods over sushi, the Kardashians star offered more proof that things might be back on track after their public fallout four years ago.

Kylie, 25, helped hype up Jordyn by liking a July 25 Instagram photo of the influencer in a black and white striped swimsuit while on vacation Greece. Jordyn, also 25, posed in the one-piece—which read "J'Adior Mykonos"—while rocking a white skirt, dark sunglasses and a stack of bracelets a during a boat ride off the scenic coast.

And some fans took Kylie's double tap as a sign that nature is healing. "Kylie liked," one user wrote, "my heart is full."

The one-time inseparable friends hit the rocks in February 2019, when Jordyn was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party.